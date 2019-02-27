Revival Of ‘90210’ Receives Official Green Light, Six Episodes Ordered: Who Exactly Is Returning?

Numerous members of the original cast are coming back, but what's the story?

Get ready to hear the iconic guitar riff and to fake-punch your friends in the jaw. There has been a lot of talk about a revival of the original Beverly Hills, 90210, but we weren’t quite sure if it would ever happen. On Wednesday afternoon, the hopes and dreams of those who grew up in the ’90s came true, as Fox has officially greenlit the return of the show, complete with many members of the original cast being tapped to join in.

Guess who’s coming home?

TV Line revealed that the refreshed Beverly Hills, 90210 is coming back for at least six episodes in a new “event series,” and that it has landed on Fox. Yes, the original network that brought the drama and love to us for many years will be broadcasting it once again.

While you’re wondering just how classic it will actually feel, let’s give a little more info on who will be in the cast. Original cast members Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering, Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Brian Austin Green, and Gabrielle Carteris are all coming back to reprise their roles.

As of this time, Luke Perry and Shannen Doherty are not attached to the revival of 90210, but they aren’t totally ruled out, either. It has already been said that the busy Perry will likely come back for cameos and guest star spots from time to time.

#BeverlyHills90210 'Revival' Officially a Go! Fox Orders 6-Episode Event Series to Debut Summer 2019 https://t.co/KLkBlRvacO — TVLine.com (@TVLine) February 27, 2019

This new version of the old 90210 will actually drop the “Beverly Hills” from the name, and will go by the same title as the version that was on The CW. Each episode will be an hour long, with the cast playing “heightened versions of themselves” which are inspired by their real relationships and everyday lives.

This is the official plot description from Fox, in order to give fans an idea of what is coming with the new 90210.

“Having gone their separate ways since the original series ended 19 years ago, Jason, Jennie, Ian, Gabrielle, Brian and Tori reunite when one of them suggests it’s time to get a Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot up and running. But getting it going may make for an even more delicious soap than the reboot itself. What will happen when first loves, old romances, friends and frenemies come back together, as this iconic cast – whom the whole world watched grow up together – attempts to continue from where they left off?”

Michael Thorn, president of entertainment for Fox, said that the original series “left an indelible impact on pop culture and an entire generation.” There is no denying that, as fans of the show still love it and watch reruns of it to this very day.

For old-school fans, the short teaser trailer will take you back in time almost 30 years.

Beverly Hills, 90210 premiered on Fox in 1990, and ran for 10 seasons as one of the top shows across all broadcasters. It eventually spawned the 90210 reboot on The CW, and Melrose Place before that.

An exact start date has not yet been revealed for the new 90210, but it will begin sometime this summer.