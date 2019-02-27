‘A Star Is Born’ Will Be Re-Released To Theaters With 12 Extra Minutes Of Footage

Fans of A Star is Born will get to see an extra 12 minutes of footage of their beloved film when it is re-released to theaters for one week only. Entertainment Tonight reported that on Wednesday, Warner Bros. announced that the Oscar-winning film will get a slight makeover for its re-release.

Beginning in March, a new version of the movie that stars Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga will feature extended performances of soundtrack songs, including “Black Eyes,” “Alibi,” and “Shallow.”

Entertainment Tonight reported that in addition to the extended musical clips, there will also be new footage of other scenes which will include Gaga’s Ally singing “Is That Alright?” to Cooper’s Jack during their wedding, Jack singing “Too Far Gone” in the studio, and Jack and Ally writing a new song titled “Clover” together.

Cooper and Gaga starred in the film as Jackson Maine and Ally Campagna. The character of Jackson, a rock star, fell in love with Ally, a struggling singer and songwriter who had given up on her dreams of being a singer. He brought her into the spotlight and as her career took off, his career began to steeply decline.

Vox reported that Gaga is one of four actresses that have starred in a version of the film. The actresses that preceded her were Janet Gaynor, Constance Bennett, Judy Garland, and Barbra Streisand.

The first versions of the film were quite different from its 2018 incarnation. The first, starring Bennett, was called What Price Hollywood, which debuted in 1932. This film did not portray a happily-ever-after for its lead characters, who did not become romantically involved at all. The film received one Oscar nomination for Best Story, per Vox. This now-defunct category was prevalent during the Academy Awards from 1927 through 1956.

The second version titled A Star is Born was released in 1937 and starred Gaynor. That version was not a musical film and received seven Academy Award nominations, and scored one win for Best Writing (Original Story). The third film starred Garland and was a musical set to be the film icon’s comeback in the industry. Garland’s version would go on to score six nominations but have zero wins.

Finally, in 1976, Barbra Streisand starred in the last musical version of the film. It received four Oscar nominations, including one win for Best Original Song. The Streisand film was the only version of the story which was set in the music industry.

The latest version of A Star is Born was originally released to theaters on October 5, 2018. The Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper take on the film would go on to score nominations for Best Achievement in Cinematography, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role, Best Motion Picture of the Year, Best Achievement in Sound Mixing, and Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures.

A Star is Born will be re-released on March 1 to select theaters.