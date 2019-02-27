Kim Kardashian Shows Off Insane Curves In Skintight Dress On Instagram

Kim Kardashian is loving herself some Thierry Mugler. The 38-year-old fashionista has been seen donning many of the French designer’s creations over the past month, flaunting her famous curves in some truly jaw-dropping Mugler gowns.

On Monday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star modeled not one, but two different vintage Mugler dresses at a fashion event in Canada. As reported by The Inquisitr at the time, the sometimes-model and socialite attended a private viewing of a Mugler exhibition in Montreal, where she turned heads in a spectacular toga-like sheer pink dress complete with a fabulous golden corset. Later that night, Kim slipped into a second Mugler design, nearly spilling out of a strapless white minidress with an intricate shell-like top.

Last week, the gorgeous TV personality made headlines after parading an outrageously risqué Mugler gown at the 5th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the KUWTK star rocked the red carpet in a cut-out black gown that barely censored her buxom curves.

Earlier today, the fashion icon expressed her love for Mugler designs in a dazzling social media post. Kim took to her Instagram page to drop a couple of sizzling photos of herself wearing yet another show-stopping Mugler dress — and got some viral attention for it.

In her latest snapshots, the bodacious reality TV star swathed her endless curves in a glimmering skintight sequin dress that perfectly showcased her hourglass figure. The curve-hugging number, which sported a sexy snakeskin pattern, fitted her like a glove, clinging to her sinuous frame and putting all of her assets on display.

The first of the two photos was more closely cropped to Kim’s generous bust, highlighting her tiny waist and curvy hips. Meanwhile, the second snapshot unveiled her killer curves in full detail, drawing attention to her svelte waistline and long, lean legs.

The exquisite Mugler dress boasted a high neckline and bell-bottom sleeves. In addition, the glistening gown sported a cut-out slash on the top of the chest, which gave the attire a very dramatic look while also showing a little bit of skin.

The KUWTK star teamed her head-turning outfit with a pair of black velvet boots by Yeezy and opted for zero jewelry in an attempt to let her gown fully shine.

As Kim noted in the photo caption – in which she made sure to give a shout-out to the French designer – the new snaps were not exactly new, but were in fact throwback photos from one of her previous public appearances in New York City. According to The Daily Mail, the KUWTK star wore the snakeskin Mugler dress at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on February 7.

Even though Kim’s social media fans may have seen the outfit before, since a similar photo was shared on Instagram at the beginning of February by celebrity hairstylist and Kim’s frequent collaborator Chris Appleton, her 129 million Instagram followers gave quite a lot of attention to the recent snapshots. The photos garnered more than 750,000 likes within an hour of having been posted and exceeded 865,000 likes after another 60 minutes. In addition, close to 4,670 people commented on the post, piling on the praises for Kim’s dress and makeup.

“I’m obsessed with this look,” wrote one person, while another one likened the sparkling Mugler gown to a “soft gleaming of stars.”