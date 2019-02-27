Yanet Garcia Shows Her Booty Transformation Over Four Years In Before-And-After Instagram Photo

Yanet Garcia, who has been dubbed the “world’s hottest weather girl” as noted by The Daily Star, is famous for her jaw-dropping physique, particularly her backside. On Wednesday, the Instagram model took to the popular social media platform to share a before-and-after snapshot that shows the evolution of her booty over four years.

In the snapshot in question, the 28-year-old Mexican weather girl shared two side-by-side photos in which she is wearing little clothing with her backside to the camera. In the left photo taken back in 2015, the model is wearing black lace lingerie as she points her derriere at the photographer. Back then, her booty was considerably smaller and a lot less round. She is wearing a black-and-white bra for what appears to be a professionally taken photo.

On the right, Garcia shared a photo from just a few weeks ago. She also has her back to the camera, showing off her round, full derriere that she has become known for. In this snap, she is wearing a black thong as she hangs out on a beach. Garcia is wearing a matching bikini top, a straw hat, and oversized sunglasses that protect her eyes from the sun.

In the second photo, there is also a sandy handprint on Garcia’s derriere, which further accentuates her curvaceous figure.

The post, which Garcia shared with her impressive 9.2 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 216,000 likes and more than 2,500 comments in just a couple of hours of being posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the weather girl took to the comments section to praise her physique in both English and her native Spanish.

“Awesome transformation,” one commenter noted.

“Hard work always pays off,” another one chimed in.

In the caption, the model wrote in Spanish that she has had no surgeries, no shots, and no implants, contending that her voluptuous backside is all thanks to a lot of hard work. As The Daily Star pointed out, Garcia often taken to her Instagram page to share fitness tips and encourage her followers to lead a healthy lifestyle for optimum results.

“Having a balance is important. I have learned to eat healthy without having a diet and being disciplined with my exercises,” she told The Daily Star. “If I don’t have time to go to the gym, I can exercise at home. Every day I do a physical activity, being disciplined is what will allow you to reach your objective.”