Khloe Kardashian Likes Tweet That Suggests Tristan Thompson Slept With Jordyn Woods, Per ‘HL’

Khloe Kardashian may be ready to move on after her breakup with Tristan Thompson, but that doesn’t mean she’s done giving Jordyn Woods the cold shoulder. According to Hollywood Life, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently shaded the 21-year-old again via Twitter. Although the gesture was a bit subliminal, it led fans to believe Khloe doesn’t believe she was given all of the details about what happened between Tristan and Jordyn.

In response to all of the backlash Jordyn has faced, a fan argued that she “smeared her own name” getting involved with the Cleveland Cavaliers star when she knew he was in a relationship with her best friend’s sister. The fan defended the Kardashian-Jenner clan tweeting, “She slept with Khloé’s baby daddy, and they haven’t even publicly said one bad thing about her, just unfollowed her, so how is that the [Kardashians’] fault.”

Khloe Kardashian clicked like on the brutally honest tweet, and now many KUWTK fans are once again raising questions about what really happened at Tristan’s house party. Did Jordyn and Tristan go all the way? Although Khloe’s fans speculate they did, Jordyn reportedly has a completely different side of the story.

She slept with Khloé's baby daddy, and they havent even publicly said ONE bad thing about her, just unfollowed her, so how is that the Kardashians fault? Jordyn smeared her OWN name! https://t.co/NmRzJrwDh1 — Jake (@thejakekardash) February 27, 2019

According to The Blast, Jordyn is making plans to sit down for an intimate discussion with Jada Pinkett-Smith and her husband Will on Red Table Talk. For those who don’t know, Will Smith happens to be Jordyn’s uncle, so the Facebook Watch series will likely give Jordyn a public platform to share her side of the story.

While Jordyn has suffered the brunt of the backlash for this ordeal, she reportedly insists this was not her fault. In fact, an insider close to Jordyn claims she is actually pointing the finger at Tristan. The latest news follows a string of reports about Khloe Kardashian confronting Jordyn.

At the time, she is said to have offered a similar version of the story to Khloe, but to no avail. After reports surfaced about the house party, Kylie Jenner opted to sever ties with her longtime best friend and ultimately kicked her out of her home. As a result of the scathing reports, Jordyn not only lost her best friend but also her job working as Kylie’s business partner for Kylie Cosmetics. Although it was confirmed that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson had broken up nearly a week prior to the party at his California home on February 17, fans still insist Jordyn’s betrayal was completely unacceptable. Apparently, Khloe agrees.