‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Stars Jade Roper & Tanner Tolbert Open Up About Heartbreaking Miscarriage

The ABC stars reveal they had an unplanned pregnancy and miscarriage while filming the reality show in Mexico four years ago.

Bachelor in Paradise stars Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert are opening up about a devastating miscarriage they suffered early in their relationship while they were filming the hit ABC reality show four years ago. The Bachelor Nation fan favorites met and fell in love on the dating show in 2015. But according to Page Six, what fans didn’t know was that Jade got pregnant after having sex just one time while filming the show at a resort in Mexico.

In a new video posted to YouTube, which you can see below, Jade and Tanner are telling their surprising story for the first time. In the video, Tolbert admitted that the lovebirds were shocked to find out about the unplanned pregnancy after their appearance on Bachelor in Paradise. The ABC reality star added that at the time, he and Jade didn’t even have any definite plans about living together or what their next steps would be after getting engaged on the fast-paced reality show.

“Now all of a sudden we had a very real life thing happen,” Tolbert said.

The couple revealed that they found out Jade was pregnant shortly after Bachelor in Paradise wrapped when she went to visit Tanner in Kansas City, Missouri. After a positive pregnancy test, the two said the grew even closer. Sadly, Jade and Tanner lost their baby.

In the video, Jade Roper Tolbert admitted that she was unsure how to grieve at the time of her miscarriage.

“At the time, I didn’t really grieve because I just didn’t know how to process it. It was so much so fast and in a really bad way it was almost like a relief because we were in such a whirlwind. It wasn’t until I had Emerson that I realized how much I love my child and how amazing of a miracle it is and I think I really grieved that child much later.”

Tanner added that the couple, who welcomed daughter Emerson Avery in 2017, now know how much they would have loved their first baby. He called the whole loss “sad,” and he now wonders about what could have been.

Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert tied the knot in 2016 as ABC’s cameras rolled, and they welcomed baby Emerson in August 2017. The couple recently announced they are expecting another baby later this year, as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

As for why they decided now to open up for the first time about their early miscarriage, the video’s description revealed that the Bachelor in Paradise couple decided to come forward to bring the sometimes taboo topic to light.

In a new Instagram post, Jade Roper Tolbert admitted that she had been “afraid” to tell people that she and Tanner got pregnant while filming Bachelor in Paradise. The reality star revealed that after keeping the weight of her secret for so long, she felt that it was finally time to share the couple’s story and honor their baby.

You can see Jade and Tanner Tolbert’s heartbreaking video about their miscarriage below.