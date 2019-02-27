Khloe Kardashian Already Over Tristan, Ready For ‘Rebound Sex’ After ‘Wasting Years’ With Him, Per Radar

Last week, Khloe Kardashian was devastated over Tristan Thompson’s betrayal but this week is reportedly a new ball game. According to Radar Online, Khloe is ready to move on with her life and never look back. An insider close to Khloe Kardashian recently shared details about her stance on all the drama surrounding her relationship with the Cleveland Cavaliers baller.

Apparently, Khloe is currently not interested in long-term committed relationships. Now, she just wants to have fun and play the field a bit. In a nutshell, she’d reportedly prefer rebound sex instead of focusing on matters of the heart. According to the insider, Khloe and Tristan’s sex life had dwindled due to the ongoing relationship problems they faced over the past year. So it’s actually been “forever” since Khloe engaged in any steamy encounters.

It’s no secret Khloe Kardashian hasn’t had the best of luck in the love department. All three of her relationships with NBA starts have ended badly. Her rollercoaster marriage to Lamar Odom was a highly publicized topic of discussion for quite some time. From Lamar’s drug abuse to James Harden and Tristan Thompson’s cheating, Khloe Kardashian has had her share of heartache. The failed relationships have reportedly hardened Khloe’s heart. However, the insider claims she isn’t quite done with NBA players altogether.

“Khloe told her sisters that, at this point, she just wants to get some action because it’s literally been forever,” the insider told the publication. “She is done wasting years of her life on Tristan and she has a couple of prospects lined up, including some NBA players that she knows very well.”

With all that has happened, Khloe is reportedly looking to emotionally disconnect for a while. “Khloe has been burned so many times that she is able to detach herself from her feelings over this,” the insider said. “She is not the same person that she used to be and isn’t willing to put up with the same s**t that she used to put up with.”

The latest news follows a string of reports about Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s whirlwind romance. Although the relationship on a bad note, she did gain a priceless gift during her time with Tristan. The insider has revealed Khloe’s daughter True has changed her perspective of love. Going forward, True is her only focus as she’s reportedly done with marriage – for now.

Khloe is said to be looking at the positive aspects of 2019 instead of focusing on the loss and heartache associated with her relationship.

“True has given Khloe a reason not to need love from a man. She has all the love in the world and she is all that Khloe ever wanted,” the insider said. “She doesn’t want a husband anymore. She just wants some sex.”

Khloe Kardashian reportedly plans to focus solely on raising on her daughter while furthering her career and business endeavors.