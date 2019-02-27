Jordyn Woods Says Hook-Up Wasn’t Her Fault Because Tristan Kissed Her First, Per ‘The Blast’

Jordyn Woods says that she isn’t at fault for her part in the scandalous hook-up that allegedly caused Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson to split. A source told The Blast that the reality star says she went to the L.A. party where she and Tristan were spotted canoodling because she was trying to keep an eye on the suspected cheater, when he leaned in and kissed her.

Jordyn has been in hot water ever since it was revealed that she and Khloe’s baby dad Tristan had gotten a little too close at a party. But instead of apologizing, the model keeps digging herself in deeper, according to sources close to the Kardashian family.

First, Kylie Jenner’s BFF agreed to appear on Red Table Talk for an interview with Jada Pinkett Smith. As The Inquisitr reported, not only has the move infuriated the Kardashian clan, but it could cost her 7-figures for violating her non-disclosure agreement with the family.

Now, a source says that Jordyn is trying to claim that she wasn’t at all responsible for the hook-up. She apparently said that she had a feeling Tristan was up to no good, and so she went to the party to keep an eye on him. The next morning, Jordyn called Khloe, the source revealed, to tell her that she was watching out for her. The new mom thought the phone call was strange, especially after reports started to filter in that Jordyn was not just watching Tristan, but sitting on the basketball player’s lap.

That’s when the full story came out. Jordyn admitted to Khloe that Tristan had kissed her during the party, but insisted that he made the first move. She has also said that she was “blackout drunk” during the whole thing and has begged Kylie to forgive her for her part in the situation.

“She was drunk but not blacked out,” the source said, according to People. “Afterwards, she knew she had messed up and was like, ‘I gotta go, I gotta go.'”

While no one in the family has confirmed that Jordyn and Tristan hooked up, on Wednesday, Khloe liked several social media posts slamming Jordyn.

Khloe liked one post responding to rumors that the whole situation was created to boost ratings for the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which starts airing in late March.

“She slept with Khloé’s baby daddy, and they haven’t even publicly said ONE bad thing about her, just unfollowed her, so how is that the Kardashians fault? Jordyn smeared her OWN name!” the comment reads.

Some fans are taking the move as confirmation that Jordyn is responsible for splitting the couple up.