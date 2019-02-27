Pink Flaunts Toned Physique During Romantic Mexico Getaway With Husband

Grammy award winning pop rocker, Pink, was spotted showing off some serious skin while on vacation with husband, professional freestyle motocross competitor, Carey Hart. In photos obtained and published by PopSugar, the lovebirds were seen enjoying a romantic weekend as they relaxed on the shores of Tulum, Mexico.

Pink and Hart spent their romantic weekend in Mexico enjoying the sand and sea from the comfort of their private beach front villa.

The acclaimed vocalist, who is an outspoken supporter of body positivity, showed off her toned, muscular body in a sporty, but stunning two-piece bikini. The hipster brief-cut swimsuit featured a lovely floral print against a burgundy colored fabric. The non-padded string bikini top showed an ample amount of cleavage while the thin shoulder straps drew attention to her lean, firm arms.

In PopSugar’s exclusive photo gallery, the singer wore no makeup as she flaunted a more natural look with messy hair and glowing skin. She also donned a unique, wide brimmed sun hat and over-sized sun shades to protect her flawless skin from the harsh UVs.

The gallery of photos features steamy snapshots of the singing sensation from several different angles, including a few that highlighted her firm backside as well.

A few of the photos also show Pink’s husband peeling off his shirt and showcasing his own tattooed muscular physique.

This romantic shore front getaway comes just after their recent anniversary where the pair celebrated 17 years as a couple and a whopping 13 years of marriage.

In a sweet celebratory post honoring his wife, Hart took to Instagram sharing a candid photo of the lovebirds.

“Can’t believe it’s our 13th wedding anniversary. Who would have thought two misfits like us could pull it off!!! I’m very grateful for you, baby. We have created an amazing life and family together. I love you. #17YearsStrong ,” he penned in the caption of the beautiful tribute to his wife.

The romantic post was a hit among fans of both celebrities and has accumulated nearly 214,000 likes and more than 4,000 comments.

Pink, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore, has had quite the busy year despite it only being the end of February.

The singing sensation recently was awarded her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and laid down an acclaimed performance at the Brit Awards that still has people buzzing.

Only time will tell what the rocker has in store for her fans as the year 2019 continues to push forward.