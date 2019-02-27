‘Vanderpump Rules’ Couple Tom Sandoval And Ariana Madix’s New House Has One Big Perk

Their new pad cost $2 million.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix just bought their first home together, and they are enjoying the luxury of being able to run their microwave and their air conditioner at the exact same time.

During an interview with Us Weekly on February 27, the Vanderpump Rules star and bartender opened up about the new home he shares with his longtime girlfriend, one which is located in the San Fernando Valley.

“That was actually one of the first things we did,” Sandoval revealed. “We turned the AC on and ran the microwave.”

As fans of Vanderpump Rules will recall, running the microwave and the air conditioner at their old apartment in West Hollywood would result in a power outage. Now, as they settle in at their five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom farmhouse, their power problems are a thing of the past.

“Ariana is so happy. It’s so great,” Sandoval continued. “It’s a big, beautiful house. We saw a lot of houses, and this one had definitely the nicest finishes. It has pocket doors, so it fully opens up. Indoor-outdoor living space. It’s got a pool, jacuzzi. It’s so sexy.”

According to Sandoval, one of his closest friends — realtor Doug McFarland — acted as his agent during his home search with Madix.

Below is a photo of Sandoval, McFarland, and Madix at the new home.

During his interview with Us Weekly, Sandoval said he and Madix have been working “well together” as they continue to decorate and furnish their new home. However, when it comes to their dynamic, they each excel in different areas. For example, while Sandoval is great at picking out pieces for their home, Madix is the one who incorporates each item into their design aesthetic.

While Sandoval and his business partners — Lisa Vanderpump, Ken Todd, and Tom Schwartz — are currently hard at work on their new restaurant, Tom Tom, Sandoval is also busy making sure that his home with Madix has a great bar area. He plans to host a podcast series at the house.

“I’m gonna be starting a podcast and I’m gonna have it at the bar in our place,” he revealed. “We have a lot of stuff going on.”

No word yet on whether or not Sandoval and Madix’s new home will be seen on this season’s Vanderpump Rules.

To see more of Sandoval, Madix, and their co-stars, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7. The show airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.