Lily Allen Shows Off Her Incredible Figure Wearing Just Her Underwear In Bathroom Mirror Selfie

British singer-songwriter Lily Allen treated her fans on Instagram to a bathroom mirror selfie. The photo was uploaded in black and white where Allen is showing off her incredible figure in her underwear. The “Hard Out Here” songstress is known for showcasing her different looks on her social media page. From different colored wigs to flashy bright outfits, Allen’s profile is full of surprises.

The mirror shot has been liked by over 88,000 thousand people in 15 hours and gathered in over 1,000 comments.

Recently, Lily attended the BRIT Awards where she was nominated for Best British Female but lost to Jorja Smith. She won that award back in 2010 beating out Leona Lewis and Florence + The Machine. Her outfit at this years ceremony was from Coach.

Allen previously has been the face of Chanel and has been known to attend their fashion shows every year in Paris. When the news of Karl Lagerfeld passing away broke, Allen, uploaded a photo on her social media pages expressing how she felt.

“You made me feel like a princess. I never quite understood what you saw in me but I am forever grateful for the support that you and Chanel have given me over the last 15 years. Rest In Peace Karl, you were a true genius and will be missed, so much.” she captioned her Instagram photo.

Last year, Allen released her fourth studio album No Shame, which became her fourth top 10 album in the U.K. and Australia. The album was met with critical acclaim and even got shortlisted for a Mercury Prize Award. The album was promoted with a world tour that went across Europe, North America, and Oceania.

Also in 2018, she released her first book titled My Thoughts Exactly. The memoir became a Sunday Times bestseller and covers a variety of topics, such as feminism, the tabloids, money, bad managers, fame, sexual abuse, mental health, narcissism, co-dependency, festivals, motherhood, and stalking.

Since bursting onto the music scene in 2006 with her debut album Alright, Still, Allen has achieved three no. 1 singles in the U.K. — “Smile,” “The Fear,” and “Somewhere Only We Know.” Her second and third records It’s Not Me, It’s You and Sheezus topped the U.K. album charts and have cemented her as one of the U.K.’s leading female musicians.

Lily is known for using her social media pages as a way of expressing her thoughts. Her Twitter account has 5.5 million followers while her Instagram page recently hit the 1 million milestone.