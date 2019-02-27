R. Kelly Fan Who Posted His $100K Bail Finally Speaks Out, Fiercely Defends Singer Claiming He’s Innocent

R. Kelly’s release from Cook County Jail has sparked a media firestorm due to how he was actually released. As previously reported on Inquisitr, a mystery woman posted R. Kelly’s $100,000 bail. Now that woman’s identity has been revealed. According to ABC7 Chicago, the woman’s name is Valencia Love of Romeoville, Illinois. Despite the speculative reports about R. Kelly’s finances, Love opted to set the record straight during a phone call with the news outlet.

Love, an Illinois restaurant owner, indicated that she did not use her own money to post R. Kelly’s bail and explained the $100,000 was actually the singer’s own money. So, why did she opt to step up to the plate?

Almost immediately after it was reported that a woman had posted R. Kelly’s bail, fans speculated about the nature of her relationship with the Grammy Award-winning singer. However, she suggests he’s a friend of hers.

“It was his own money. I just posted bail for him,” she said, adding that he is just a “good friend.”

The latest news follows a string of reports about R. Kelly’s troubled past with underage girls. On Tuesday, February 26, celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti released a statement confirming he’d turned over more footage to prosecutors. It is still unclear how Avenatti managed to recover the tape, but it has been confirmed that the latest charges are in connection with new footage that has surfaced.

Avenatti also took to Twitter with disturbing details about the sex tapes in question. He graphically described multiple disturbing sexual acts involving R. Kelly and the underage girls in the videos.

Unlike the previous child pornography case R. Kelly faced back in 2002, Avenatti claims R. Kelly verbally incriminated himself multiple times on the current tapes being used as evidence.

“The videotape depicts Mr. Kelly engaged in illegal sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl,” Avenatti said. “It is approximately 55 minutes in length. The conduct in the tape can be described as nothing short of outrageous, illegal. It leaves no question as to Mr. Kelly’s guilt.”

However, R. Kelly’s attorney Steve Greenberg still believes his client is innocent. In fact, Greenberg has blatantly accused all of the victims of lying.

“Our position at this point is that Mr. Kelly has done nothing wrong,” said Greenberg. “No one has showed us any evidence that he has done anything wrong.”

R. Kelly is out of jail on bond, but he is still facing 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse with four alleged victims, three of whom are said to be underage girls. R. Kelly could face up to 70 years in prison.