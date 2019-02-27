‘The Voice’: Which Coach Made History By Landing The Show’s First Trio Act?

Season 16 of NBC’s wildly popular singing competition The Voice may have premiered just two days ago, but it’s already proving to be one for the books. As Entertainment Tonight noted, one coach has already made show history by nabbing the first-ever trio act for their team.

The second half of the this week’s first round of blind auditions that aired on Tuesday, February 26 saw Megan, Katey and Ryan Bundy, the Ohio siblings that collectively make up The Bundys, hit the stage.

The brother-and-sisters act performed “Closer to Fine” by the Indigo Girls in three-part harmony, with Ryan also strumming the tune on his guitar. Within the first ten seconds of Katey belting out the opening words of the song she earned Blake Shelton’s chair turn, which was closely followed by Kelly Clarkson slapping the button when Ryan joined in with his vocals.

“What’s going on here?” Blake exclaimed after getting his first glimpse of all three members of the act up on stage.

Meanwhile, Adam Levine and newcomer John Legend were left unsure about how many performers were in fact belting out the track, the camera panning to the coaches as they questioned whether it was three or four people under the spotlight.

The trio earned immense praise from all four judges after the conclusion of their performance, with Adam even saying he was upset that he didn’t turn his chair around to be able to get a chance to have the group on his team.

Legend also offered some kind words to the siblings, but admitted that he didn’t think he would “know how to deal with this,” to which Kelly chimed in to let The Bundys know she did.

The two chair turners then made their vie to the contestants, with Kelly passionately explaining to them that she loved harmonies, earning her a bit of flak from her fellow coaches.

“They make fun of me a lot, but when I’m passionate, I talk a lot. And you know what’s a great coach? A passionate coach!” she exclaimed.

Blake counter-argued with a “desperate” plea to the group to let him be apart of their “historic journey.”

After hearing the arguments, and a brief huddle, the trio ultimately made the decision to join Team Kelly, a choice that sent the “Since U Been Gone” singer into a frenzy. She later addressed the historic addition to her team on twitter.

The Bundy’s three-person act was not the only surprise of the show’s first set of blind auditions. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, contestant Kim Cherry wowed the coaches on Monday’s episode by rapping during her performance of TLC’s hit “No Scrubs.”

The second set of blind auditions will air on NBC next Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.