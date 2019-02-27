Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Curves In Skimpy String Bikini For Latest Instagram Post

Emily Ratajkowski has finally unveiled her new Inamorata Swim line, and fans are already going wild for it.

The model had been teasing her new swimwear collection ever since her Inamorata Body line flew off the shelves a few weeks ago. On Wednesday, she took to Instagram to promote the new designs in the sexiest way possible: with a series of pictures of her rocking the new items. Emrata first shared a few photos of herself wearing the brown polka-dot two-piece, which barely contained her busty assets and curvy derriere.

She flaunted her world-famous body by putting her best modeling skills to work and striking a variety of poses, showing off her hourglass physique and tanned skin tone. The string bikini, named Las Olas, can be purchased on the Inamorata Woman website, with both the top and bottom selling for $75 each. The same model is also available in dark blue, red hot, white, black, and baby pink. But judging by her social media posts, it is clear which one she’s been most looking forward to revealing.

In yet another series of racy snaps, the Gone Girl actress put her peachy bottom on full display while wearing a new swimsuit model, which features a high waist and a big cut-out in the torso area. Emily posed in very minimal makeup and accessorized the beach look with hoop earrings and her wedding ring. Fans can purchase the Beacon’s swimsuit for $160, as well as a couple of other new designs that the brand just released.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Emily has opened up about the inspiration behind her Inamorata Woman clothing brand, which focuses mainly on swimwear and lingerie. She told Elle that she felt like she didn’t have a go-to brand when it came to both of those departments, and how that was at the root of her desire to come up with this brand.

“You know, for me, I don’t have a go-to underwear store. I don’t have a place that makes cute basics that I really want to wear, and I feel comfortable in, but I also think are on trend and cool. So, this is also just like a necessity—this is something that I would want to wear,” she said.