‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ Cast Has Reunion At Wizard World Comic Con

The classic supernatural fantasy series cast shared the reunion through social media.

Buffy The Vampire Slayer can be said to have been revolutionary when it came to creating entertaining television content that came with a positive message. The show also pioneered concepts in television show storytelling and techniques that are being used to this day. The talented cast of the show are still very much involved in the mythos of the show off screen, and recently reunited for a panel at Wizard World Comic Con in Portland.

With stars, Sarah Michelle Geller, David Boreanaz, and series creator Joss Whedon missing, the rest of the main and extended cast shared some amazing social media posts on Instagram documenting their reunion. The group involved Nicholas Brendon, Alyson Hannigan, James Marsters, Charisma Carpenter, Amber Benson, Amy Acker, Alexis Denisof, Julie Benz, Iyari Limon, James Leary, and Clare Kramer. While many of the stars are the same, some are hard to recognize, but all share the same friendly vibes with one another.

Since the show ended in 2003, the cast and crew of Buffy have gone on to bigger things. Creator Joss Whedon has famously gone onto direct the first Avengers movies, along with finishing Justice League. Star Sarah Michelle Geller has gone to be part of franchises such as Scooby-Doo and I Know What You Did Last Summer. David Boreanaz has had a highly successful run as a television star with his own spin-off in Angel, as well as Bones and the recent Seal Team. The show also featured many stars before they made it big, such as Nathan Fillion, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jeremy Renner, Amy Adams, and many many more.

Buffy The Vampire Slayer was a show about a small town teenage girl, who was chosen as part of a prophecy to be the hunter for all things supernatural. The show dealt with how this young teen had to juggle all the complexities of her own young life, school, parents, and relationships, along with the fate of the world almost always on her shoulders.

‘Buffy’ cast members Emma Caulfield, Nicholas Brendon, Alyson Hannigan, James Marsters, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Michelle Trachtenberg at a summer press tour in 2001. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Buffy was innovative for portraying themes of sexuality, relationships, feminism and other real-world issues facing teens and women, under the guise of genre concepts like monsters as metaphors for all those issues. The concept of having one main villain throughout a season of a show, known as ‘the big bad’, was pioneered by Buffy.

These actors’ involvement with Buffy, as well as their continued support and advocacy of the sci-fi, fantasy and comic book genres of film and television as a whole, has directly influenced the success that the genre enjoys in the mainstream today.