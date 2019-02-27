‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Credits Jo’s Wife Vee For Them Being ‘In A Good Place’

Although Kailyn Lowry and Jo Rivera’s child support drama is currently playing out on Teen Mom 2, the two have already reached an agreement, and have put things behind them. According to a new report from InTouch Weekly, Kailyn says that they are “in a good place” again — and she even credits Jo’s wife, Vee, for things being good.

On the most recent episode of Teen Mom 2, fans watched as Kailyn found out that the father of her oldest son was seeking a significant amount of child support from her — as well as asking her to pay back child support. Although Kailyn and Jo had agreed to drop child support some time ago, Kailyn never got around to doing that. She admitted to InTouch Weekly that she was “angry” with herself for not dropping the support, but that she was also upset that Jo never gave her a “heads up” about the filing for support.

Although the former couple didn’t always get along, things had been going well recently. Kailyn and Jo were able to get along well enough for their son — and Kailyn and Jo’s wife, Vee, developed a good relationship. Jo and Vee married last year, and Kailyn was even at the wedding. It was clear that the three had come a long way from the days when they couldn’t get along.

With the child support drama playing out, some wonder if perhaps they will no longer be on good terms. However, Kailyn revealed that things are going well.

“Things are good now, and truthfully, I credit Vee for that. If it wasn’t for her things would be a lot different. I can’t speak for her but I know she saw both sides and ultimately wanted what’s best for Isaac and for all of our relationships, really.”

Kailyn opened up about the child support drama, and how things have played out. She admitted that she paid him back a year of payments, and that custody never changed. They still have 50/50 custody of their son.

Jo confirmed that the child support drama was over as well. He asked for some of the child support that he had paid to be refunded, which Kailyn did, as well as to have his payments dropped. Kailyn will also have to ensure that their son has health insurance.

Jo went on to say, “In exchange, she didn’t have to reveal her income or do child support calculations, she was relieved of any arrears she would have had to pay, and we all got to move on.”

Although the child support drama is currently playing out on television, it’s great to see that they were able to work things out — and that everything has been done in the best interest of their son. It is also good that relations are still decent between everyone involved!

New episodes of Teen Mom 2 air Monday nights on MTV.