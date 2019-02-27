Wendy Williams Health Update Released Amid Ongoing Rumors About Her Personal And Professional Drama

Wendy Williams’ health has been a big topic of discussion since she collapsed on stage back in October. It’s no secret Wendy has battled complications of Graves disease and for months, there was speculation she may not ever return to her show. However, things are quite different now. Now only will she be returning to daytime television, but according to Hot New Hip-Hop, a brief update on Wendy Williams’ health was recently announced on her show.

It has been reported that Wendy Williams is in good health as she awaits her return to the show. While guest-hosting the show, Nick Cannon relayed the message to her fans. He indicated that she, her husband Kevin, and their son Kevin Jr. are fine.

“She said she wanted to speak as a family unit and her, (her husband) Kevin and (her son) Little Kevin, they said they are all good,” he shared amid rumors of Williams’ marital woes. “The love and the passion is still there because that’s what you need in times like this.”

There is speculation Nick Cannon’s statement was a subliminal response to the rumors about Wendy Williams’ marriage. Her husband Kevin Hunter has been at the center of controversy for quite some time due to rumors about his alleged infidelity and, now, accusations of physical abuse.

Although Wendy Williams has taken the time to address the infidelity rumors, she has yet to speak about her mother-in-law’s claims about Kevin physically abusing her throughout their marriage.

The latest news follows a string of reports about Wendy Williams’ personal and professional life. From her health scare and the speculation of marital problems to the ongoing reports about the drama on the set of The Wendy Williams Show, the famed daytime talk show host has been a major topic of discussion over the last several weeks. But despite the personal problems Wendy has faced, she has confirmed that she will be returning to her show on Monday, March 4.

Last week, Debmar-Mercury released a statement about Wendy Williams. Contrary to the reports about her staff not wanting her to return, the network made it clear that Wendy’s return is highly anticipated.

“Wendy Williams is an incredible talent with the most unique voice in daytime,” it read. “We can’t wait to welcome her back to her iconic purple chair on the set of her show.”

Recent reports have also confirmed The Wendy Williams Show has been renewed through 2020.