‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Idris Elba Dishes On Surprise Engagement: ‘It Was Very Nerve-Racking’

Idris Elba is on cloud nine following his surprise engagement to model Sabrina Dhowre.

People‘s reigning “Sexiest Man Alive” recently stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show for an interview where he chatted about his surprise engagement, making viewers swoon. The 46-year-old says that when his initial plan for the proposal fell through and he had to make a quick decision.

As Elba explains, about two days before Valentine’s Day, he had the engagement ring in his pocket for a few days and it was “burning a hole.” Once Valentine’s Day actually rolled around, Elba told DeGeneres that Dhowre had to fly somewhere for work so it was likely that he wouldn’t get to see her on the day of love.

“So I made this movie, and Sab was on the set every day. She knew the whole crew. So at the screening, it was a private screening for the cast and crew, and I just dropped to one knee. It was very nerve-wracking.”

And a lot of people ended up getting to see the beautiful proposal after someone posted the video online. It doesn’t really come as a shock that the proposal video has gone viral and is making it’s way around the inter webs at this very moment.

“Yeah, I didn’t expect it to quite make British news and American news and Japanese news, for that matter,” Elba shared. “It was quite a public affair. But it really wasn’t meant to be on the news.”

And while his personal life appears to be going incredibly well, so does his professional life. The actor has already starred in plenty of hit movies like Thor, Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom, Star Trek Beyond, and he even lent his voice to the hit film Finding Dory. But as the Inquisitr reported last week, there was one thing that was missing from the actor’s impressive resume is an SNL appearance.

But luckily, Elba is going to be able to add Saturday Night Live host to his resume on March 9. The A-lister is slated to host the show along with musical guest Khalid, another first timer. The actor is reportedly going to be making his press rounds for his upcoming Netflix comedy series Turn Up Charlie, which will pop up on the streaming giant the following week. Not only did Elba co-crate the Netflix series, but he also plays the leading role of a “struggling DJ and eternal bachelor turned manny.”

Can’t wait to see everything that Elba will be a part of in the coming months!