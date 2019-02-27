‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday, February 28: Zoe Confronts Flo In Public

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, February promise a tense situation when Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) confronts Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) in public. The Forrester Creations model will speak her mind when she runs into Flo at a public place.

Florence Fulton may have received $50,000 for her role in the baby switch, but that does not mean that she can afford to retire. The former Las Vegas croupier found herself a new job as a waitress at the Bikini Bar. It appears as if Danny (Keith Carlos) will be showing her the ropes at the bar when Zoe runs into her.

Danny will be a familiar face to Zoe, since he is also a model at Forrester Creations, but she won’t be expecting to see Flo waitressing at her favorite haunt. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per SheKnows Soaps, indicate that Zoe will be shocked to see her father’s accomplice working in customer service.

Zoe will confront Flo. She may want to know why she is working at the Bikini Bar and why she has not returned to Las Vegas yet. Zoe will also want to know if Flo plans to make Los Angeles her new home.

Flo did not know that Zoe frequents the Bikini Bar. She would have obviously tried to avoid Zoe at all costs, but she also needed a source of income. Flo will be humiliated when Zoe confronts her at her place of employment.

The Bold and the Beautiful viewers will remember that Zoe promised her father Reese (Wayne Brady) that she would keep his and Flo’s secret. She does not want to put him in jail, but that does not mean that she is happy about the position they put her in.

It appears as Flo will also learn the identity of another Bikini Bar patron. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per The Inquisitr, state that Katie (Heather Tom) and Hope (Annika Noelle) will also stop by the bar.

Hope will confide in her aunt about the loss of Beth and how she has been dealing with her loss. Flo will soon deduce that Hope is the mother of the baby who purportedly had died. She will wrestle with her emotions as she sees Hope’s obvious grief.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Zoe will interrupt a crucial moment between Hope and Flo. Will Flo summon the courage to tell Hope the truth?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.