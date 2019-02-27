Joanna Gaines Announces Launch Of Her New Book ‘We Are The Gardeners’

Joanna Gaines informed fans of the launch of her new book, which will debut alongside an audiobook version her kids helped narrate.

On Twitter, Joanna Gaines teased the upcoming launch of her new book, We Are The Gardeners.

We Are The Gardeners is the latest book published by Gaines. According to the Amazon sales page, the book is a telling of how the Gaines family struggled to grow a garden together and dealt with challenges like voracious rabbits, but learned a lot of things as they ultimately attained success.

“As it turns out, trying something new isn’t always easy, but the hardest work often yields the greatest reward. There are always new lessons to be learned in the garden!”

Starting from a small fern Joanna received from her husband Chip as a gift to the “beautiful, bustling garden” it is now, We Are The Gardeners promises to be an entertaining read with a lot of heart, humor, and life lessons to be learned.

In a humorous video talking about the new book launch, Gaines reveals the book’s audio version is actually being narrated by her children and it’s “the cutest thing.”

She adds that the book launch will be during the Spring at the Silos event sponsored by her company, Magnolia. According to the event page on Magnolia‘s website, Spring at the Silos is a celebration of spring with a fair, food trucks, and floral displays. The event will be held from March 14 to 16 in Waco, Texas.

In a follow-up to the announcement of her book launch, Joanna also revealed on Twitter that the audio recording has been a riot, especially with her baby son Crew’s participation.

“And if you can’t make it to Waco this time, you’ve got to hear the audiobook version! The kids just finished recording it today, and we couldn’t stop laughing at how cute little Crew was ‘reading’ his line in the recording studio.”

This year has been rather eventful for the Gaines family so far. As covered by a previous Inquisitr article, Chip and Joanna Gaines recently closed the deal on a 129-year old castle located in Waco.

There hasn’t been any official word on what the Gaineses’ plans are for the castle, but it’s been rumored that there will be significant renovations. Some fans believe it might be used as a luxury bed and breakfast, with others wondering if they’ll move their family in and live like Texas royalty.

In addition to the castle purchase and book release, the Gaineses have also been making headway in opening a new coffee shop in March that will likely have a grand opening during the Spring Silos event.

Chip and Joanna Gaines have a lot going for them, and the recent birth of Crew doesn’t seem to be holding Joanna back as she makes progress on her neat projects for the year.