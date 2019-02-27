Syracuse Coach Jim Boeheim Was Not Speeding And Will Not Be Charged After Striking And Killing Man Last Week

It looks like Syracuse Men’s Basketball Coach Jim Boeheim is off the hook following a tragic accident that occurred last week in New York.

According to TMZ, during the fatal crash that struck and killed a man, Boeheim was not speeding nor was he under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick said that it is highly unlikely that Boeheim will face charges in the case, and it was determined that he did nothing wrong in the tragic accident that took the life of 51-year-old Jorge Jimenez.

Unless something comes completely out of left field, Boeheim will get off without incident. At the time of the crash, Boeheim was issued a field sobriety test which he passed with flying colors. After that accident, law enforcement officials conducted another investigation and upon completion, it was determined that the 74-year-old coach was driving responsibly that evening.

As The Inquisitr shared last week, Boeheim was involved in an accident that occurred on Interstate 690 in Syracuse, New York, around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, February 20. Fifty-one-year-old Jorge Jimenez was standing on the side of the highway after he was involved in an unrelated accident. According to the report, Jimenez was the passenger in a vehicle that struck a guardrail and came to a stop in the middle of the road.

Jimenez and the other occupants in that vehicle took shelter on the side of the road after the car was stalled in the middle of the interstate. As the Syracuse coach was traveling down the road in his vehicle, he attempted to avoid the car in the middle of the road, causing him to strike and kill Jimenez as he walked on the side.

At the time, authorities were unsure what caused the initial accident that caused the vehicle that Jimenez was in to get stuck in the middle of the road. Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick called it a “terrible, unfortunate accident.”

At the time of the crash, Jim and his wife were traveling home from dinner with friends following a home win against Louisville at the Carrier Dome. Last week, Boeheim issued a statement saying that he was “heartbroken that a member of our community died as the result of last night’s accident.”

“Juli and I extend our deepest sympathies to the Jimenez family. Out of respect for those involved, I will not be providing further comment at this time.”

Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack also released a statement regarding the tragedy and said that the university was very “saddened” that a member of the community was killed.

“On behalf of Chancellor Kent Syverud and the entire Syracuse University community, we extend our deepest condolences to all impacted by this tragic accident,” the statement read. “Coach Boeheim is in contact with local authorities and cooperating fully. Out of respect for those grieving, there will be no further comment at this time.”

Thoughts go out to the family of Jorge Jimenez during this difficult time.