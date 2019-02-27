Kim Kardashian Is Adamant About Keeping Jordyn Woods Out Of The Kardashian Inner Circle

Kim Kardashian is not messing around when it comes to the whole Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson cheating scandal.

The reality star has already made it very clear that Woods is no longer a person who she wants in her life. Last week, Kim seemingly mocked Woods on her Instagram stories, telling her to “find your own man,” and she has also unfollowed her on Instagram. An insider tells Us Weekly that Kardashian herself wants nothing to do with Woods and she also doesn’t want her family hanging around her anymore, either.

“Kim is adamant about cutting her out. The whole family wants nothing to do with Jordyn.”

Another insider shares that Kylie is the one who is having the most trouble with completely cutting Jordyn out of her life because she was the family member who was closest to her. Not only did Woods live in Kylie’s Hidden Hills guest house, but she also was basically an aunt to her baby, Stormi Webster. Woods also attended pretty much every Kardashian family party and was also spotted jet-setting with Kylie across the world.

“It will be very hard for Kylie to lose Jordyn because she’s her best friend,” the insider says. “She doesn’t have a lot of friends and honestly can’t because of her lifestyle, so she has latched onto Jordyn.”

And if the family wasn’t mad enough at Jordyn for hooking up with Thompson, they’re now feeling even more animosity toward her after hearing that she will sit down for an interview on Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Facebook show, Red Table Talk.

Jordyn just teased the appearance, which will air Friday on Facebook Watch

As The Inquisitr reported yesterday, Woods teased her appearance on the show by posting a short clip of herself walking onto the set of Red Table Talk, a show that is hosted by Jada Pinkett-Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

The Kardashian clan is reportedly not too happy with Woods over her appearance on the show. Once the famous family caught wind that Jordyn would, in fact, break her silence, they freaked out. The Kardashians reportedly had no idea that Woods would actually talk about the scandal, especially not so soon. An insider shared that the whole family was totally taken aback by this.

“The family was blindsided by this and Kris is in panic mode. No one expected Jordyn to have the gall to stand up against them.”

The same source went on to share that Woods believes that the Kardashians are “pushing the scam for ratings,” and she is still maintaining her innocence in the matter. The episode of Red Table Talk is expected to air this coming Friday and it will definitely be interesting to hear Jordyn’s version of the story.