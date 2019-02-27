Khalid Wants To Work With Dua Lipa On New Music

Khalid was recently in London promoting his music where he did an interview with Capital FM. On the breakfast show with Roman Kemp and Vicky Hope, he expressed his love for British singer Dua Lipa.

Khalid attended the BRIT Awards where he saw Lipa and talked about her in his interviews on the red carpet. He said they spoke to each other and both agreed they should work on some music together.

“It was so funny because on the red carpet it was, ‘who do you want to collaborate with?’ and I said, ‘Dua, Dua, Dua.’ I ran into her and we had a little chit chat… and she goes ‘we gotta work together,'” he told the radio hosts.

The “Young, Dumb & Broke” hitmaker has achieved a lot of success over the past couple of years. His debut album American Teen, released in 2017, was a global success going top 5 and double platinum in the U.S. He embarked on a world tour to promote it and also got nominated for Best New Artist at the Grammy Awards as well as Best Urban Contemporary Album and Best R&B Song.

His follow up project was his Suncity EP, which consists of seven tracks. Released last year, it includes the top 20 hit single “Better.” Khalid currently has over 45 million monthly Spotify listeners. His recent collaboration with Benny Blanco and Halsey, “Eastside,” has over 554 million streams worldwide. Khalid’s latest single “Talk” has already achieved over 46 million streams in just a few weeks.

Khalid’s Instagram following consists of 5.3 million fans. He gets hundreds of thousands of likes and hundreds of comments and updates his page regularly. Dua Lipa’s Instagram account boasts a huge 26.9 million followers with some posts getting over 1 million likes. If these two decide to release a song together, this could be a huge smash given how loyal their fans are.

Dua Lipa recently won her first ever Grammy Awards for Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording for her single with Silk City on “Electricity.” A couple of weeks later, she picked up her third BRIT Award for Best British Single for “One Kiss,” her summery collaboration with Calvin Harris.

When Khalid attended the BRIT Awards, he awarded Pink with her Outstanding Contribution to Music award where he explained his friendship with her and his admiration for the star. Pink on the night performed a medley of hits including her latest release “Walk Me Home.”