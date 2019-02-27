Fans Are Worried About Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino’s Wife Lauren After Latest Instagram Post

It’s been a little over a month since Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino turned himself into the Otisville Federal Correction Facility to begin his eight-month sentence, following a conviction for tax evasion. Though Sorrentino has been sharing updates on his prison term through his castmates and his wife Lauren, who has remained positive throughout the entire ordeal, now, fans are worried that Lauren may be feeling the grips of loneliness now that her husband is behind bars.

In the latest Instagram pic shared by Lauren, she looked somber and stone-faced while sitting on her bed. She captioned the striking photo with just a black heart emoji, and fans were quick to jump in the comments section to express worry over her and to question whether or not the time apart from her hubby has caused her to lose weight.

Some fans thought that Lauren looked sad, and like she had been crying. Other followers said that though Lauren looked beautiful in the shot, she looked very thin, and added that they are concerned that she hasn’t been taking care of herself since her husband started his sentence.

Other fans, however, shared love and support for both Lauren and Mike and offered words of wisdom and encouragement to help the couple get through this trying time.

“Stay strong and healthy my love. The time is gonna go fast before you know it. Keep busy and do the hobbies that you love,” one fan shared.

“I pray for you and Mike.. just a little more to go. You both have come so far together side by side. Soon your ever after truly begins,” another added.

When “The Situation” began his term at the federal penitentiary, Lauren shared a snap of the couple during happier times on a trip to Lake Tahoe, per Us Weekly. The two looked refreshed and sun-kissed, and Lauren shared that she would be missing her husband terribly while he was away, but knew he would be fine, as he is the “strongest” man she knows.

His wife isn’t the only one missing him, it seems. His former roommates and Jersey Shore cast members have taken to their social media platforms to express the void they feel now that Mike is behind bars. On February 15, Jenni “JWoww” Farley shared a photo of herself wearing a hoodie with Mike’s face on it, and the hashtag “Free Sitch.” She captioned the shot with a nod to Mike and said that she was missing him while he was away. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi chimed in, saying “same,” alluding that she also misses her friend.

Vinny Guadagnino also updated fans of Mike and Jersey Shore when he bumped into TMZ. He revealed that he had spoken to Lauren, who told him that Mike was doing great. Vinny added that he had no worries about his friend behind bars because he is one of the most “positive” people he knows.

“It’s from all the things he had to go through so like in a weird way, whatever he’s done in the past, like the bad things, have made him an amazing person so it’s kind of bittersweet that he has to go away,” Guadagnino said.