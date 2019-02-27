A 12-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Raped His Six-Year-Old Sister, Was Acting Out ‘Grand Theft Auto Porn’

'The victim confided in a school friend about what her brother made her do, which he called special bundles and snuggles.'

A 12-year-old English boy allegedly raped his six-year-old sister after he was inspired to do so by watching sexual assaults in the video game Grand Theft Auto, The Swindon Advertiser is reporting.

The boy, now 13, whose name will not be released due to the United Kingdom’s juvenile privacy laws, will not serve any jail time. Instead, once he completes treatment at the mental health facility where he’s been for the past few months, his record will be considered to have been “spent.” That means that his crimes will appear on his record, but that he won’t have to disclose them to future parties that may be interested, such as employers or insurers. He will also be on the U.K.’s sex-offender registry for the next two-and-a-half years.

On four occasions, the court said, the boy raped his young sister, and once attempted to solicit her to commit a sexual act. Authorities say that the first rape occurred after watching a sexual assault in the video game Grand Theft Auto. Prosecutor Russell Pyne, calling the game “porn,” said that the Swindon boy wanted to find out for himself what it was like to rape someone.

“He had been watching sex acts in porn and wanted to see what it was like for himself.”

'Grand Theft Auto 6' Announcement Could Be Coming Soon, According to New Listing: https://t.co/TZuqkIrZRJ pic.twitter.com/Btw2ijhvyF — Comicbook.com (@ComicBook) February 21, 2019

Court documents say that the boy would rape his sister in the family home when the adults were asleep and/or in another room.

The girl confided to a friend what her brother was doing to her, which he called “special bundles and hugs.” The friend told a teacher, who in turn told the police.

“[The victim] became a lot happier after telling her about it.”

The Grand Theft Auto series of video games, for those not familiar, is a free-form and open-ended game in which players play the role of a criminal, although it’s theoretically possible to play the game without breaking any laws. The game has been widely criticized for its graphic depictions of carjacking, murder, robbery, sexual assault, and other forms of violence, as well as drug dealing and similar crimes.

In the United States, the series is rated “M” for “Mature,” according to the Entertainment Software Ratings Board (ESRB), meaning that retailers are discouraged from selling it to anyone under the age of 17, and parents are discouraged from letting their minor children play it. However, the ESRB is a private organization and its guidelines carry no legal weight.

In the United Kingdom, the series is authorized only for individuals 18 years of age or older, according to The Independent.