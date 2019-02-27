Ivanka Trump Is Shaded By Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Over Guaranteed Living Wage

Ocasio-Cortez suggests that Trump has never worked for an hourly wage.

In the dialogue over a guaranteed living wage, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is clapping back at White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump who spoke out on the matter. Trump suggested that the majority of people across the country are against a plan which would create a law providing a mandatory minimum wage.

CNN reports that Ocasio-Cortez is objecting to Trump’s statement that people in the United States see a guaranteed living wage as getting something for nothing, suggesting that a fixed minimum wage is charity.

Trump stated that she has spoken to many people and believe that the majority are against this prospect.

“I don’t think most Americans in their heart want to be given something. I’ve spent a lot of time traveling around this country over the last four years. People want to work for what they get, so I think this idea of a guaranteed minimum is not something most people want.”

Ocasio-Cortez replied to Trump’s assertion, suggesting that the daughter of the president has never had to work for minimum wage or even an hourly wage for that matter and that it was bold to equate a guarantee of a living wage with a handout.

Ivanka Trump doesn't think Americans want to be guaranteed a job with a living wage. https://t.co/Z9dDQxlHL8 — HuffPost (@HuffPost) February 26, 2019

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez said that she is better able to talk about working for a living than someone who only knows about that by talking to others and that a living wage is a right.

“As a person who actually worked for tips & hourly wages in my life, instead of having to learn about it 2nd-hand, I can tell you that most people want to be paid enough to live. A living wage isn’t a gift, it’s a right. Workers are often paid far less than the value they create.”

Some states are now working on raising the minimum wage while others are putting it to a vote in 2020, but at this time there is no guaranteed federal minimum which would override any state laws.

Ocasio-Cortez intimated that Trump had a lot of nerve discounting a guaranteed living wage based on the idea that it wouldn’t be earned.

“Imagine attacking a Jobs Guarantee by saying ‘people prefer to earn money.'”

HuffPost reports that Ivanka Trump later walked her statements back to say that she believes in a minimum wage, but doesn’t believe in paying people who are “unwilling to work.”

But Twitter didn’t let up on Trump, mocking her for being the beneficiary of lifelong nepotism.