Lisa Seagram, ‘Batman’ & ‘Bewitched’ Actress, Dies At 82

The glamorous actress was a frequent fixture on 1960s television.

Lisa Seagram, a glamorous actress who appeared on some of the most popular TV shows of the 1960s, has died. The Brooklyn-born star passed away earlier this month at an assisted care facility in Burbank, California, after a nine-year battle with dementia, her daughter Chela Fiorini confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

Lisa Seagram’s acting career started out by chance. Seagram’s daughter revealed that as a young woman, her mother booked a flight From New York to Los Angeles on a whim after someone at a nightclub told her she “belongs in movies,” according to The Daily Mail. Seagram made her acting debut as a college coed in the 1961 teen comedy Love in a Goldfish Bowl with Tommy Sands and Fabian.

By the mid-1960s, Lisa Seagram was a frequent fixture on many classic television shows. In one of her most memorable guest spots, the actress portrayed Lila, the red-headed accomplice of Milton Berle’s villainous character Louie the Lilac on ABC’s live-action Batman series in 1967.

Before that, the actress turned up on three episodes of The Beverly Hillbillies as Edythe Brewster, the wife of the wealthy oilman who made Jed Clampett (Buddy Ebsen) a millionaire.

And in 1964 and 1965, Seagram appeared in six episodes of ABC’s Burke’s Law, and she famously played Jasmine Fleur, aka Sarah Baker, a beautiful perfume spokesmodel—and witch—who tried to seduce adman Darrin Stephens (Dick York) on the Season 1 Bewitched episode “It Takes One To Know One.”

Lisa Seagram’s IMDB page also lists credits on the television shows Gunsmoke, Perry Mason,My Three Sons, My Favorite Martian, McHale’s Navy, Family Affair, and more.

On the big screen, Lisa Seagram played Bob Hope’s secretary in Bachelor in Paradise (1961) and a party guest in the 1963 Frank Sinatra film Come Blow Your Horn. Lisa Seagram’s last acting credit was in 1976 in the Italian film La studentessa.

Lisa Seagram, actress on 'Batman' and 'Beverly Hillbillies,' dies at 82 https://t.co/R2zD4l3FeJ — MSN Entertainment (@MSN_Entertain) February 26, 2019

After she stopped acting, Seagram worked selling commercial real estate. In the 1980s, she created Actors 2000, where she taught acting in Hawaii. She later moved her acting school to Los Angeles.

After Lisa Seagram’s death was announced, actor Gideon Emery took to Twitter to write, “Bon voyage Lisa Seagram, Actress on Batman and The Beverly Hillbillies and my first LA manager. ‘Have you got a lotta credits?’ was her greeting, but she signed me. Lovely and quirky; fond memories getting scratched up numerous times catching her cat.”

Lisa Seagram is survived by her daughters, Chela and Alisa, and grandchildren Jessica and Michael.

You can Lisa Seagram with Milton Berle and Adam West in a classic scene from the Batman episode “Louie the Lilac” below.