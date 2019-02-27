Wednesday’s ‘B&B’ Spoilers: Quinn & Eric Reel In Shock

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, February 27, reveal that Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Eric Forrester (John McCook) are in for the surprise of their lives when they learn some shocking information. At Katie’s (Heather Tom) house, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) makes his intentions clear.

Eric and Quinn will be reeling in shock when they find out that they are about to lose more employees, per She Knows Soaps. Forrester Creations has just lost Thorne (Ingo Rademacher), Hope For The Future’s head designer, and are scrambling to find someone to replace him. The younger Forrester brother had filed for an annulment and left for Paris unexpectedly. Now they are about to lose more key staff members.

It appears as if Katie Logan (Heather Tom) may break the news to Eric and Quinn. The Bold and the Beautiful viewers may remember that Bill visited Katie and Will (Finnegan George). He told Katie that Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) would be returning to Spencer Publications. When Katie mentioned that he and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) loved working together at Forrester, Bill let her in on a little secret. He told his ex that he was going to reboot Spectra Fashions under the Spencer umbrella. Both Wyatt and Sally would be leaving Forrester.

Since Wyatt advised Sally to not tell Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) about their career prospects just yet, it appears as if Katie may unwittingly break the news to Eric and Quinn. The news will come as a shock to the power couple since they have both supported Wyatt and Sally from day one.

The Bold and the Beautiful viewers know that Quinn is very protective of her son, and she may feel insulted that he did not speak to her about his latest career move. Eric may also feel betrayed because not only did he put his neck on the line by hiring Sally in the first place, but they recently had a conversation about Bill.

Eric had also talked to Sally about her career prospects at Forrester Creations. When she asked him about Thorne’s vacant position, Eric had assured her that he would speak to Hope (Annika Noelle). At the time, he had told her that he would ask Hope to consider her for Thorne’s former position.

Eric and Quinn may feel upset and betrayed when they learn that Sally and Wyatt will leave the company. The couple should have come forward with the news if they had hoped to maintain an open relationship with Eric and Quinn.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Bill will also reiterate his commitment to Katie and Will. Bill wants them to know that he will always support and be there for them.

