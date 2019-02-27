Here’s How To Watch Michael Cohen’s Live Testimony

Michael Cohen, President Trump’s longtime attorney and fixer, is scheduled to testify publicly before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform. The testimony is expected to be explosive as Cohen has already issued an opening statement in which he says (per Politico) of his longtime client, “He is a racist. He is a conman. He is a cheat.”

Republicans on the committee are expected to challenge Cohen, especially in pointing out that the witness has pleaded guilty to lying to Congress in previous testimony. One congressman, Matt Gaetz of Florida, even sent a bizarre tweet Tuesday night (per The Inquisitr) in which he implied that he was threatening to expose “girlfriends” of Cohen. Gaetz, who is not on the Oversight Committee and therefore won’t be questioning Cohen Wednesday, later deleted the tweet.

How can you watch Cohen’s testimony? There are many ways to do so.

CNN lists itself, Fox News, and MSNBC as networks that will carry the testimony live throughout the day. Several broadcast networks, including NBC, ABC, and CBS, will offer “Special Report” coverage of Cohen’s testimony, although Fox News will offer “an optional special report to Fox’s broadcast stations.”

There are also ways to view the testimony online. The House Oversight Committee’s own website will be running a live stream of the hearing, as will various media outlets. NBC News, ABC News, CBS News, PBS, and C-SPAN will all be streaming the hearing on their YouTube channels, while NBC News, ABC News, and CBS News will also stream the testimony on Facebook.

Various local TV stations, such as WTOP, will also stream the session.

In the opening statement released to the media, Michael Cohen stated that “I am ashamed that I chose to take part in concealing Mr. Trump’s illicit acts rather than listening to my own conscience.”

He added that “I am ashamed because I know what Mr. Trump is.”

Cohen also says that he heard the president disparage his son, Donald Trump Jr., and will likely share details of the alleged hush money statements to women who claimed affairs with the president.

Cohen, who has pleaded guilty to several charges including perjury and campaign finance violations, is scheduled to report to prison in May for a three-year sentence, and he was disbarred from practicing law in the state of New York earlier this week.

Congressional committees hold hearings and call witnesses nearly every day, but most of those hearings do not gain nearly the attention that Cohen’s session is likely to garner Wednesday.