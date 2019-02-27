Ben Affleck & Lindsay Shookus Rekindle Their Romance

After splitting back in August, Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus have rekindled their romance and have been spending time together once again. As Us Weekly shared, though sources close to the duo won’t say if they are officially back together, Shookus reached out to the Good Will Hunting actor earlier this month, and “they’ve picked up right where they left off.”

Affleck and Shookus split up last summer when Affleck started a brief fling with model Shauna Sexton. Shortly after the tryst, Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, staged an intervention for the actor which lead to a 40-day stint in a rehabilitation facility to help get his alcohol abuse under control.

Following his third time in an addiction specialist facility, Affleck reached out to his fans on social media to thank them for their support. He encouraged his followers to seek help should they need it and said that he hopes that his struggle with addiction will inspire those who are walking down a similar path to reach out to him should they need advice on how to get, and stay, sober.

“Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is a full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family,” Affleck shared.

Earlier this month, a source told Us that following Affleck’s completion of treatment and his continued outpatient care, Shookus, 38, reached out to her former beau and the on-again, off-again couple started seeing each other again, quite casually.

“They’ve been talking and have seen each other again. Ben is in a much better place health-wise and is a lot happier,” the insider revealed.

Following that reconnection, the duo was spotted out together grabbing a bite to eat and some coffee in Brentwood, California. An eagle-eyed fan spotted the former couple while they were out and about and said that Shookus looked very happy having reconnected with Affleck.

Another insider said that Affleck and Shookus will likely take it slow this time around. They’ve always enjoyed each other’s company — and the split hasn’t changed that — but living on different coasts was once a hurdle for the couple, which could be again. Affleck is in California for work and to see the children he shares with Jennifer Garner. And Shookus, a producer for Saturday Night Live based in New York City, likely does not have plans to relocate to the west coast.

“They will keep talking and see what happens. It wouldn’t be surprising if they got back together, but with the distance and living on different coasts it’s difficult,” the source shared.