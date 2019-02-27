Caelynn Miller-Keyes Talks Interest In Being ‘The Bachelorette,’ Colton Underwood Thinks She’d Be Great

The Bachelor fans are buzzing over Colton Underwood’s elimination of Caelynn Miller-Keyes after the hometown dates. Many viewers had considered Caelynn a likely frontrunner for his final rose, and there is already talk of her becoming the next Bachelorette lead. What does she think of the idea?

The upcoming “Women Tell All” special taped a few days ago, and Caelynn was there. E! News asked her if she would consider being the next Bachelorette, and she seemed open to the possibility.

Miller-Keyes noted that doing the “WTA” and facing Underwood again did reopen some wounds she’s still working on healing. The Bachelor filming wrapped last November but watching it all play out on screen and then talking about it in front of cameras again understandably brought forth some fresh emotions.

Despite the fact that she’s still working through some of the residual pain from the experience, Caelynn noted that she does want to find her “person.” The Bachelor contestant said that she doesn’t know whether that’ll happen via Tinder, doing Bachelor in Paradise, being the next Bachelorette, or just randomly meeting someone in the library, but she wants to find that person.

Would Caelynn be ready to tackle the emotional process of being The Bachelorette given that she admits she’s still processing the heartbreak from Colton’s elimination? Miller-Keyes told Hollywood Life that her head is focused on her heart at the moment, and she wants to ensure she’s okay before she jumps into anything else.

Even if Miller-Keyes isn’t entirely certain, it looks like Underwood is all for it.

“I think you saw how open and vulnerable Caelynn is. It would definitely make for an interesting and – what I think – a great Bachelorette!”

Of course, Caelynn isn’t the only possible contender for the gig. Host Chris Harrison says no decision has been made yet and that opinions ebb and flow behind the scenes. How things played out in front of the audience at the “WTA” likely impacts the decision, and fans have been vocal about wanting to see other contestants like Hannah Brown and Hannah Godwin considered, too.

The network does still have a little bit of time remaining before they have to lock in a decision. Taping for The Bachelorette begins shortly after Colton’s Bachelor finale airs on March 12, and it’s likely that ABC will announce their pick for the lead during the “After the Final Rose” special on finale night.

Is Caelynn Miller-Keyes the right pick to be The Bachelorette or should it go to Hannah Brown, Hannah Godwin, or one of Colton Underwood’s other top finishers? Stay tuned for spoilers regarding ABC’s decision as it all plays out over the next couple of weeks with filming slated to begin in mid-March.