Gigi Hadid Goes Braless In Sheer Top During Paris Fashion Week

Ever since Fashion Month kicked off, Gigi Hadid has been walking almost all the big runways the past few weeks, and her latest catwalk extravaganza at Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday was no exception.

The model took to the runway at the Lanvin Fall/Winter 2019 show, which took place at Musée Cluny in the French capital, wearing a super racy outfit. She sported a sheer pink top that featured intricate designs with nothing underneath, which she paired with a matching long baby pink overcoat and a beige knee-length skirt. Under that, she wore a longer, patterned skirt with the same designs as the top and a lavender color palette, which created several interesting layers to the outfit. The look was completed with white high-heel boots and a pair of cool brown shades.

The 23-year-old was joined by fellow catwalk favorite Kaia Gerber — Cindy Crawford’s 17-year-old daughter — who donned an oversize cream shearling coat, which featured blue and green patterns down the sides. As reported by the Daily Mail, the girls took part in Lanvin’s new creative director Bruno Sialelli’s debut show, which made headlines among the fashion industry even before it happened as critics wondered if Sialelli would step up to the task of saving the 130-year-old brand. He was previously the head of menswear at the Spanish house of Loewe, and now became the fourth designer to take command of the French house in the past four years.

According to The New York Times, Sialelli “could be a savior [for the fashion house.] A relatively unknown and untested designer, he is the French fashion house’s fourth in less than four years, and something of a Hail Mary pass.”

“We can’t be one of those houses where there’s something for everyone. We take compelling archetypes and make them our own. I have a way of thinking that’s intrinsic to my age,” Sialelli said.

“I believe it’s possible to find modernity and come up with new ways of doing things that recreate desire.”

Fortunately for Gigi, it’s not all work and no fun in Paris. On Monday, she was hanging out with her friend and fellow model Olivia Culpo as they had coffee together. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Olivia took to her Insta stories to post a clip of her and Gigi hanging out, and they were even sporting matching T-shirts from her Olivia x Express collection.

How crazy is that ??!????!!?!??? https://t.co/zPxlQ8HgSS — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) February 27, 2019

“The old ‘wear your dirty shirt backwards trick,’ but how cute we are matching in #expressxoliviaculpo. Love you @gigihadid,” she captioned the video, which shows a giggly Gigi proudly donning her “Stronger Than You Think” T-shirt.