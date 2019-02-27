Pete Davidson Kicks Out Heckler Who Mocked Mac Miller’s Death

On Monday evening, Pete Davidson stopped his comedy show at the South Orange Performing Arts Center in New Jersey mid-joke when a heckler shouted an inappropriate comment about Mac Miller’s death. In an audio clip obtained by TMZ, listeners can hear the comedian refuse to continue his stand-up routine until the man was removed from the premises.

As the start to one of his jokes, Davidson said, “Oh yeah, my friend died in my apartment…”

When he finished his statement, a man in the audience shouted, “Mac Miller?”

“Who was that guy? We’ll get him out,” Davidson immediately responded, adding that he is a “f***face.”

Davidson continued on to say that he would wait to continue his show until the heckler was identified and kicked out. The Saturday Night Live star encouraged other audience members to point security in the right direction.

“I’ll leave, so if you want the show to continue, call out the person who did it so we can get them out,” he said.

After a few moments of hesitation, the audience called out the heckler and Davidson had him escorted out by security. He did tell his guards to make sure the heckler got his money back because he did not want it, even encouraging them to “throw his money at him.”

As the heckler was escorted out, Davidson told the audience to give him a round of applause.

“I don’t deal with that s*** at my shows,” he concluded.

Pete Davidson Stopped A Show And Asked Security To Remove A Fan Who Joked About Mac Miller https://t.co/Oz3lZn6seA — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) February 27, 2019

Miller, a rapper, passed away from an accidental fentanyl and cocaine drug overdose in his Studio City, California, home in September 2018, according to Variety. He was 26.

A statement from Miller’s family at the time announced the news of his death and called the rapper a “bright light” for his fans.

As fans know, Miller dated Ariana Grande from August 2016 to May 2018. Although the two artists split, they remained friends. Grande met Davidson soon after their split and became engaged.

In October, just one month after Miller’s death, Davidson and Grande called off their engagement. However, prior to the split, Davidson was reportedly a source of comfort and support for Grande, who was deeply affected by Miller’s death, Entertainment Tonight reported.

“This year hasn’t been easy at all for Ariana. Mac’s death has been one of the most painful things she has ever had to deal with in her life,” a source told ET. “Since Mac’s passing, Ariana has relied on Pete for support.”