‘B&B’ Recap For Tuesday, February 26: Bill Asks Liam Some Hard Questions

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, February 26 states that Katie Logan (Jennifer Gareis) was taking care of Will Spencer (Finnegan George) at Katie’s house. Katie arrived home and asked if someone had called. Per Soap Central, Donna wanted to know if she was expecting a call from Thorne (Ingo Rademacher). Katie confirmed that she wasn’t. Donna then deduced that she must have been expecting a call from Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) then. Katie denied it and said that Bill did not call, he barged in.

At Forrester Creations, Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) were excited about the deal he had negotiated with his father. Wyatt decided to coach Sally on questions that Bill may ask her, per SheKnows Soaps. He told Sally that one of the tactics that Bill employed was to make people feel less important so that they would ask for less than they were worth. He told her that Bill owed her and that she should demand her worth. Sally said that Wyatt was her top priority and that she wanted to make his dreams come true.

In Bill’s office, he and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) discussed Hope (Annika Noelle). He pointed out that Hope was abandoning him if she was asking him to be with another. Bill asked Liam if he agreed with Hope that he belonged with Steffy. He wanted to know if Liam was positive that Hope’s solution was not the right one for him.

This love triangle is getting complicated. ???? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/l8ZhFMOKja — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 26, 2019

At the cliff house, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope were discussing Hope’s sudden change of heart. As far as Hope was concerned, Steffy was more Liam’s wife than what she was. She said that she already had Liam’s children. Steffy pointed out that they only had one child together – Kelly (Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman). She said that Hope had the man and the ring. Steffy also reminded Hope that the reason she got married to Liam was love. They did not get married because Hope was pregnant with Beth. Hope remained adamant, then told Steffy that she knew that she still loved Liam and wants him.

Right at that time, Liam entered. She told her husband that Kelly and Phoebe (Isabelle De Armas and Redford Prindiville) deserved two parents raising them together. She took off her ring and gave it back to Liam. She said that she would not be responsible for keeping a family apart. Hope told Liam to remember the vows that he and Steffy had made to each other. She wanted them to keep those promises and make a life together.