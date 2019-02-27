‘RHOBH’ Star Denise Richards Emerges From The Ocean In A Bikini At 48

The former 'Bond Girl' strutted out the water in a two-piece.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newbie Denise Richards was throwing it back to her days as a Bond Girl during the latest episode of the Bravo reality show on February 26. According to Daily Mail, the actress – who appeared as Christmas Jones in the 1999 James Bond movie The World Is Not Enough – rocked a bikini as she emerged from the water in typical Bond Girl style.

Though 48-year-old Denise never actually filmed the iconic scene which shows the stars emerging from the water in their skimpy swimwear, the actress turned reality star admitted that she wished she had as she took the opportunity to strut out of the ocean in her black bikini.

“I want my Bond Girl in the water right now,” Denise’s RHOBH co-star Erika Jayne told her on the show during a trip to the beach as they vacationed together in the Bahamas. “It looks like the f***ing movie right here, I swear to God.”

Richards – who is a mom of three – then told her co-star on the show, “I kind of wish I did because that would have been a very sexy shot,” before joking that she wanted to look like her fellow James Bond stars Ursula Andress or Halle Berry, who did the well-known beach scenes in their swimwear.

Looks like someone opens the Vanderpump #doggate in the Bahamas. ???? #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/ESngHI9v47 — hayu UK & Ireland (@hayu_uk) February 22, 2019

Fans of the reality show were also clearly loving seeing Richards heading back to her Bond Girl days.

Many took to Twitter to share their praise for the 48-year-old confidently showing off her amazing body in her bikini while vacationing with her fellow RHOBH co-stars.

Denise has revealed how she stays in such amazing shape in the past, opening up about her workout and diet secrets.

She previously spoke out about how she gets her body ready for a bikini while speaking to Self, where she admitted that part of staying so toned is because she’s “very active.”

“For me, it’s Pilates and dance. My diet is 80 percent vegetarian and I eat all day long. I have lots of little meals; it’s best for me,” Richards told the outlet at the time of how she keeps her body in check.

“I eat lots of fruit, veggies, egg whites, oatmeal, a little chicken, eggs, rice – that’s mostly my diet.”

“My abs get the best workout with my Pilates reformer -– I had two C-sections and it was the only thing I found that got my tummy flat,” she then added, but also teased that she lets herself indulge with treats when she wants to.

“I do splurge on ice cream and I love pretzels,” Denise – whom The Inquisitr previously reported will have her wedding to Aaron Phypers featured on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – said.