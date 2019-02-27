Kourtney Kardashian Speaks Out On Sofia Richie’s Sultry Lingerie Photos

Sofia Richie took to social media on Wednesday to share some of her sexiest snaps to date. The photos that she posted on her Instagram account, which show her stripped down to her lingerie, leave little to the imagination. In fact, the consensus among her 4.2 million followers is that the blonde model looks amazing in the photos.

And, in a surprising move, per the news and gossip outlet Lehren, mother-of-three Kourtney Kardashian shares Sofia Richie’s fans’ enthusiasm, saying that Richie “looks amazing.”

Since Richie is the much-younger flame of the reality TV star’s ex Scott Disick, it could be easy to assume that she might be jealous. Nothing could be further from the truth, the source assures. Furthermore, the source claims there is no drama to see between both women and definitely no jealousy present on Kourtney’s part.

That’s not hard to imagine since the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has seemingly developed a close relationship with the 20-year-old Richie and accepted her relationship with Disick, as evidenced by the trio enjoying a family vacation in Mexico before Christmas last year.

“Kourtney is not threatened by Sofia’s lingerie photos one bit and actually thinks she looks amazing,” the source commented. “Kourtney knows she can hold her own when it comes to posting sexy pics and is confident enough not to feel jealous, despite the age difference between her and Sofia.”

The insider also dished out some additional information on the eldest Kardashian sister.

“Despite Kourtney’s 40th birthday approaching, she still feels sexier and in better shape than ever. Kourtney plans on celebrating with a huge birthday bash and is excited to mark the occasion with her friends and family.”

There’s no word yet if Kourtney Kardashian will follow in Jennifer Aniston’s footsteps and invite her exes to the bash. If she does, the party could potentially include the likes of exes Younes Bendjima, Scott Disick, and maybe even a select few of her rumored hookups.

The Inquisitr recently reported on the Instagram lingerie photos, and some of them can be viewed below. One photo showed the stunner standing next to a replica of the famed statue of David, although she’s clearly the centerpiece of the photo, if followers’ reactions are any indication.

One fan coveted Sofia Richie’s look and wrote that they “wish [they] can have ur body.” Another from Team Kourtney rushed to the KUWTK’s star defense, commenting that people should have mentioned Kourt because “she’s stunning herself.” The second photo, which is seen above, saw many comments run along similar lines.

In two Instagram snaps that show a battle of the reclining beauties, it’s tough to tell which one comes out on top. Fans of the curvy two instilled the notion that both Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie are clearly on fire in both photos.