Is Tom Tom Expanding To New Locations? Tom Sandoval Speaks Out About The Future Of His Restaurant

Tom Sandoval has just dropped some major news about Tom Tom, the restaurant he shares with Lisa Vanderpump, Ken Todd, and Tom Schwartz.

Following the opening of the venue’s West Hollywood location, the Vanderpump Rules star appeared on Bravo’s The Daily Dish podcast, where he revealed plans to expand.

Although Sandoval admitted that he is nowhere near the level of Vanderpump and her husband, who’ve been running successful restaurants in the Los Angeles area for the past several years, including Villa Blanca, SUR Restaurant, and Pump Lounge, he’s excited about Tom Tom’s future.

“Obviously, she’s older than me, she’s had way more time to get to where she’s at, she’s very successful, her and Ken are obviously amazing business people [and] philanthropists,” Sandoval said. “But I see myself on that route. I look up to them a lot and I would love to be where they’re at.”

According to Sandoval, he’s planning to move forward and when it comes to his future, he said he and his partners would “probably have some more Tom Tom locations,” but didn’t reveal where they might end up. Instead, he teased that news of new locations would likely be announced “soon.”

“I’ll give you a hint: You never forget where you came from. That’s all I’m gonna say,” he added.

As for where Sandoval came from, that would be St. Louis, Missouri. Meanwhile, his partner and longtime friend Schwartz grew up in Woodbury, Minnesota.

Sandoval and Schwartz were first approached about the idea of opening a restaurant with Vanderpump and Todd in August 2016 during Schwartz’s wedding to wife Katie Maloney. Then, last summer, amid filming on the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules, Tom Tom was opened.

While Sandoval and Schwartz went through a number of challenging moments during the process of opening the restaurant, many of which featured the men feeling as if their hopes for the venue weren’t being heard, Monday night’s episode of Vanderpump Rules saw 10 of their cocktail creations being added to the menu.

As they explained, they were hoping to have at least one item on the list.

As for whether or not Sandoval’s hometown will soon get a Tom Tom of their very own, fans are going to have to stay tuned.

To see more of Sandoval and his co-stars, as well as the Tom Tom restaurant, don't miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.