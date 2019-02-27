Ashley Graham Gets Slammed On Twitter After Asking Jason Momoa To Do The Haka On Oscars Red Carpet

The Oscars buzz is still going strong and so is the reaction to Ashley Graham asking Jason Momoa to do the Haka dance on the red carpet when interviewing him.

The plus-size model was slammed on Twitter when she implied she had to get a Haka move out of the actor. He and his wife Lisa Bonet both awkwardly didn’t know what to do in the moment. ET Canada has posted the video where Graham confidently demands one move from him.

Momoa previously performed the dance at the Aquaman premiere, but Bonet wasn’t having any of it by refusing to allow him to do it the second Graham asked, which left the interview a little uncomfortable.

Users took to Twitter to express their opinions on the matter, and it wasn’t pretty. Graham was accused of racism.

“Ashley Graham is one of these racist white people who doesn’t think that they are because they married a black person. Remember when she said it was her black husband’s responsibility to teach her racist family about his ‘blackness’ so they would accept him?” one account tweeted.

“Didn’t love Ashley Graham asking Jason Momoa for a ‘Haka move’ and apparently neither did his wife,” another user said.

Aquaman has proven to be a commercial success by grossing $1.139 billion at the box office. It became the fifth highest-grossing film of 2018 and the 20th highest-grossing film of all-time.

As for Ashley, her modeling career has gone from strength to strength over the years. The full-figured beauty has graced the covers of fashion magazines such as Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Glamour, and Elle, as well as the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Graham is all about body positivity and is signed to IMG Models. She is a judge on reality hit show America’s Next Top Model, which airs on VH1.

With over 8.1 million Instagram followers, Ashley is never shy when it comes down to showing off her curves. The body activist loves a snap of her in a swimsuit or a video of her at the gym. Her posts are liked in the hundreds of thousands and are met with hundreds of comments. In her last post with her mom, she announced that she will be on the TV show American Beauty Star, which airs on Lifetime. Graham has her own podcast titled Pretty Big Deal where she interviews regular faces. Guests have included the likes of Amy Schumer, Kim Kardashian, and Gabrielle Union.