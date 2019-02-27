Snooki Calls Jenni Farley ‘Strong’ And ‘The Best Mother’ In Supportive Birthday Post On Instagram

The friendship between Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley is still going strong after ten years. Polizzi took to Instagram and shared a sweet and supportive message for her longtime friend in honor of her February 27 birthday.

Polizzi stated on the social media site that she believes Farley is a “wonderful person, friend, and mother.” She also revealed that Farley was “the big sissy I’ve always dreamed for.”

The reality star also revealed she “set her alarm at 12 a.m. to make this possible.”

Polizzi shared the post along with a photo of she and Farley seated in an Italian restaurant, with Polizzi feeding Farley meatballs. Fans of the show know that Snooki calls herself a “meatball.” The other Jersey Shore star who also has the cute title is Deena Nicole Cortese, who was not pictured in the sweet photo.

The twosome’s support of one another has been the backbone of the reality series, which debuted in 2009 on MTV. The premise was to take six strangers and allow them to live their young adult lives as they wished in a rental home on the beach in Seaside Heights, New Jersey.

The show, which also starred Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Vinny Guadagnino, Denna Nicole Cortese, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, and Angelina Pivarnick, turned these ordinary twenty-somethings into international superstars. The glare of television stardom created trouble for several of the show’s stars, including Sorrentino (who is currently incarcerated for tax evasion), and Magro (who has been in a documented domestic abuse situation with on-again, off-again girlfriend Jen Harley).

Farley and Mathews began dating while she was appearing on Jersey Shore in 2010. They became engaged two years later and in 2014, welcomed their first daughter, Meilani. The couple married in 2015 and announced at their reception they were pregnant with their second child, a son they would name Greyson.

Things turned sour for the twosome in late 2018 when the couple announced they would be separating. At the time, Mathews announced on social media that he would try and win his wife back, and the couple remained close, celebrating Halloween (Melani’s favorite holiday) together. In December 2018, things between Mathews and Farley took a dramatic turn. Farley asked for a restraining order against Mathews after the two got into a heated argument. The couple’s tense situation played out in real time, with both posting their respective sides of their story on social media.

As of early February, Mathews asked his estranged wife on social media to create a truce in their war of words for the sake of their children. “Let’s both get help. For our children. We owe them that…We look like a-holes to the world. We are, we are both a-holes.”

New episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will air sometime in 2019 on MTV.