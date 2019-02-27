Lady Gaga’s Ex-Fiance Taylor Kinney Just Threw Serious Shade At Her On Instagram

Taylor doesn't appear to be looking for a reconciliation with Gaga.

Lady Gaga’s former fiance Taylor Kinney appeared to throw some serious shade at his ex on social media this week. Amid much speculation about the star’s very close friendship with her A Star Is Born co-star Bradley Cooper, Cosmopolitan is reporting that the actor appeared to make it clear that he’s not exactly hoping for a reconciliation anytime soon.

The site is reporting that Kinney – who split with the actress and singer back in 2016 after five years together – liked a comment a fan posted on one of his photos that read, “Stoked you got away from Gaga. #Hollyweird.”

The comment was written on a snap he uploaded to the social media site on February 25 from Chicago.

It showed the Chicago Fire actor posing with Canadian hockey player Bryan Bickell in front of a framed signed jersey as he revealed that he’d been spending some time in the city with the athlete and his wife.

“Stoked to be out with my guy @bbickell and his wife @abickell for the weekend. 29,” he captioned the snap. “Good times in Chicago @bickellfoundation cheers @chicagocutsteakhouse.”

Though it’s possible Taylor could potentially have liked the comment by mistake, understandingly, Gaga’s fans were quick to rush to her defense after seeing him click the heart button in the very shady message about the “Born This Way” singer. Many slammed Taylor on Twitter after Pop Crave reported the news.

Gaga and Kinney first started dating back in 2011 and became engaged around four years later after the actor popped the question on Valentine’s Day in 2015. However, in July 2016, they confirmed that they’d called off their wedding.

Lady Gaga announced the split on Instagram with a black-and-white photo of them together, but appeared to suggest at the time that there was no bad blood and even hinted at the possibility of a reconciliation somewhere down the line after confirming that they’d been on a break before officially splitting.

“Taylor and I have always believed we are soulmates. Just like all couples we have ups and downs, and we have been taking a break,” she said at the time.

Fred Hayes / Getty Images for Operation Smile

“Please root us on,” Gaga then continued in part on the social media site. “We’re just like everybody else and we really love each other.”

In her documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two, Gaga addressed her relationship and subsequent split with Kinney and explained that they were fighting a lot toward the end of their romance.

“Me and Taylor are fighting, so that sucks,” she said, per Insider. “My threshold for bulls*** with men is just — I don’t have one anymore. In relationships, you have to move together.”

Since then, Gaga moved on and got engaged to Christian Carino, though People confirmed earlier this month that the couple had split.

The breakup came amid much talk about the status of her relationship with Bradley Cooper. As The Inquisitr reported, the speculation only intensified after the co-stars performed a very steamy version of the song “Shallow” at the 2019 Oscars.

However, the duo have always maintained that their relationship is purely platonic, while Cooper is happily coupled up with model Irina Shayk who’s the mother of his 1-year-old daughter.