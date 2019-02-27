Ryan Seacrest And Girlfriend Shayna Taylor Have Split After Five Years Of On-And-Off Dating, Per ‘Radar’

Ryan Seacrest is reportedly back on the market.

Ryan Seacrest and Shayna Taylor have reportedly called it quits after several years of on-and-off dating.

On February 27, Radar Online shared news of the couple’s supposed split, which they have yet to confirm, claiming Seacrest and Taylor’s romance recently hit a “sour note.”

“It’s over,” a source revealed.

According to the report, Seacrest, 44, and Taylor, 26, first hit it off in 2013 after meeting through mutual friends and have broken up on a number of occasions since. Most recently, Radar Online revealed, the couple temporarily ended their live-in relationship after Seacrest was accused of sexual harassment by his former personal stylist, a woman named Suzie Hardy.

Although Seacrest and Taylor were formerly based out of Los Angeles, they began living together in New York City after Seacrest joined Kelly Ripa on Live! following the sudden exit of her former co-host, Michael Strahan. They also maintained their home in Los Angeles and have been known to spend time on the West Coast on weekends when Seacrest isn’t working.

Prior to their latest split, many believed Seacrest would soon propose to Taylor, who has made a number of appearances on Live! With Kelly And Ryan in recent months, and she was often spoken of on the show.

While it is not known what exactly led to Seacrest and Taylor’s rumored breakup, they were last seen together on Instagram two weeks ago while celebrating Valentine’s Day as a couple.

In December of last year, Seacrest opened up about his relationship with Taylor during an interview with People magazine and gushed over the way in which they were “in sync” with one another after initially bonding over their love of food.

“It was the first time we were together, and she said, ‘I make these amazing gluten-free pancakes,’ and I said, ‘What?! Well, tell me everything!'” Seacrest said. “That is all it took for me to really fall.”

“We’re very in sync,” he explained.

Although the world has been waiting for years to see if the American Idol host will ultimately settle down with someone special, he said months ago that he didn’t want to rush things with Taylor.

“Family is so important to me, and to Shayna as well, but I’ve always tried to put life into a master schedule with deadlines, and I don’t want to do that [with Shayna],” he said. “We both try to actually be in this moment, feel this connection, enjoy it and let it grow.”