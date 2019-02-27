Khloe Kardashian’s Bestie Malika Haqq Blasts ‘Coward’ Jordyn Woods After Cheating Drama

Malika even accused Jordyn of trying to get 'pity' amid the drama.

Khloe Kardashian’s best friend Malika Haqq is calling out Jordyn Woods amid her recent cheating scandal involving Khloe’s former boyfriend Tristan Thompson. According to a new report by Cosmopolitan, amid claims Jordyn will be speaking about the scandal in an upcoming interview with Jada Pinkett Smith, Malika certainly didn’t mince her words in a message posted to Instagram.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star made her feelings very clear on the social media site this week after a fan praised Malika for always being there for Khloe and saying that they “admire” her.

Haqq then responded with a pretty scathing message that seemingly referenced the recent cheating scandal.

“I’ve been wrong before and I’ll be wrong again but I damn sure wouldn’t make excuses (alcohol) in an interview to gain self pity and save face,” the reality star responded.

“No one in my life would condone that coward like behavior,” she then added in her message, seemingly referring to her close relationship with the Kardashian clan.

Malika appeared to be referencing reports of Jordyn’s upcoming tell-all interview as well as a recent story from TMZ which claimed Jordyn is allegedly blaming being drunk for getting to close to Tristan – who’s the father of Khloe’s 10-month-old daughter True Thompson.

The site claimed that Woods – who’s been close with the Kardashian family for years and was particularly close to Kylie Jenner – said she was “blackout drunk” when the incident happened after Hollywood Unlocked first reported that they were spotted getting too close at a party earlier this month.

But this isn’t the first time Khloe’s friend has spoken about the drama on social media.

The Inquisitr shared that the former Celebrity Big Brother U.K. contestant commented on a meme of Kylie’s daughter Stormi alongside the caption, “Stormi in Calabasas waiting for Jordyn to pack her s**t and get out Kylie house like…”

Haqq reportedly wrote, “these h**s ain’t loyal” in the comments section, but then quickly deleted her message. Shortly after that, The Inquisitr shared that Kardashian deleted a number of photos of Thompson from her Instagram page.

Haqq’s latest round of comments on social media come shortly after People reported that she joined Khloe and sister Kim Kardashian on a “girls trip” to Palm Springs amid the cheating drama.

“Her family continues to support her. Everyone is trying to cheer her up and be around to help. They all still talk a lot about what happened,” a source told the site of how Kardashian’s nearest and dearest have all been rallying around her. “Their opinion hasn’t changed — what happened between Tristan and Jordyn is inexcusable.”

As The Inquisitr reported, Malika was also on hand to support Khloe when she made her first public appearance after the news broke of her now former boyfriend’s infidelity.