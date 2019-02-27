Selena Gomez Is Reportedly Focusing On Her Mental Health And Is Not Dating Zac Efron

Word got out last week that Zac Efron and Selena Gomez are allegedly dating. This has resulted in her friends being worried about it, according to Radar Online.

The rumors started when Radar Online stated they had been getting cozy with each other and regularly meeting up. Selena followed Zac on Instagram, which resulted in her fans going nuts as they felt it was out of the blue. Gomez’s friends were very concerned when the rumors started to spread.

“Both of them tend to go off the rails when they’re not living a fully focused, hyper-regimented lifestyle with a team of helpers keeping them on track,” an alleged source told RO.

“A lot of people think their chemistry is a recipe for disaster.”

While Gomez and Efron both haven’t spoken on the matter, another source has told US Weekly that Selena is focusing on her health and is not looking to date right now.

“Selena is focusing on her mental health and has been reading, exercising, eating well and spending time with her close friends and family,” an anonymous source told them about the “Bad Liar” singer.

Zac has been battling alcohol and drug abuse since 2011 reportedly and has since attended rehab to sort the problem out. Selena admitted going to rehab in 2017, which was reported by Cosmopolitan. Her reasons were her struggle with depression, low self-esteem, and the loneliness of her career.

Selena recently has been keeping a low profile to get herself back on track but has been dropping new singles for her fans. In 2017, she collaborated with Kygo on the worldwide smash “It Aint Me.” Her single “Bad Liar” was met with universal critical acclaim and was listed as the best song of 2017 by Billboard. Last year, she released the lead single from the soundtrack of the second season of Netflix’s original series 13 Reasons Why titled “Back To You,” as well as a collaboration with DJ Snake on “Taki Taki,” which also featured Cardi B and Ozuna.

As for future music releases, Gomez has a new single with Benny Blanco, Tainy, and J Balvin coming out soon. Selena’s last studio album Revival was released four years ago, leaving her fans eagerly waiting for her third solo record. With an astonishing 146 million Instagram followers, we’re sure when Selena has a big announcement to make about her new album, she’ll let the world know that way. Her last post on February 14 boasts over 5.8 million likes and 63,400 comments.