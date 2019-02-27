Queen Elizabeth ‘Amazed’ By Meghan Markle, Reports ‘Express’

Meghan Markle seems to have one high-profile royal squarely in her corner, and it is none other than Queen Elizabeth, who is reportedly “amazed” by Markle’s stamina as she enters the final months of her pregnancy. The Duchess of Sussex is set to give birth to her first child with Prince Harry sometime this spring.

Express quoted a royal insider who revealed, “The queen is amazed by the duchess’s energy and stamina, given that she is so heavily pregnant.”

The Duchess of Sussex has maintained a heavy work schedule, having just returned from a three-day trip to Morocco with Harry.

“For the Queen and her generation, you generally hid your bump and put your feet up in this stage of pregnancy, but Meghan hasn’t stopped,” said Express’s royal source, noting that the queen may officially thank the duchess for her dedication to the royal family at a later date.

Markle and Harry just ended their trip overseas, where the twosome met with Moroccan officials for a firsthand look at the work done to promote girls’ education, to empower young people, and to support children from disadvantaged backgrounds, reported the Kensington Palace Twitter account.

The Duke and Duchess were introduced to The Crown Prince of Morocco, Prince Moulay Hassan. During #RoyalVisitMorocco, Their Royal Highnesses will see work being done to promote girl’s education, empower young people and support children from disadvantaged backgrounds. pic.twitter.com/BFlz8cmIfl — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 24, 2019

The couple also met with young women from the Education for All (EFA) Boarding House, which allows young women from poorer, rural areas to live near their schools so it is easier for them to continue their education. The duke and duchess also participated in a henna ceremony, a Moroccan tradition for pregnant women.

Most importantly, the couple presented the founder of EFA, Michael McHugo, with an MBE for his services in “improving gender quality in education in Morocco,” said the royal family’s official Twitter.

Founder of @EFAMorocco, Michael McHugo, received an #MBE in the New Year’s Honours list 2019 for services to improving gender quality in education in Morocco. Today The Duke of Sussex presents Michael with his honour at a special investiture. #RoyalVisitMorocco. pic.twitter.com/IyLqaGmUxE — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 24, 2019

According to Metro, an MBE is an award which stands for Member of the Order of the British Empire. Those who have been awarded the honor have made a notable contribution to the arts and sciences, charitable or welfare organizations, or to public service.

Markle and Harry continue to prepare for the birth of their first child, which is alleged to be a boy after reports surfaced that the duchess revealed the gender of her baby to her closest friends at her luxe New York City baby shower, as previously reported by Inquisitr.

According to the family’s official website, there are no official future overseas engagements for Markle listed. The royal family public relations page publishes official engagements up to eight weeks in advance and the duchess has none listed.

The couple’s next public appearance will be to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the investiture of the Prince of Wales, an event held by the queen, reported Express.