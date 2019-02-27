Kylie Jenner Flaunts Curves In Skimpy Black Bra For Latest Instagram Post

Kylie Jenner once opened up on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians about how hard it was for her to accept the changes in her body after giving birth to her baby girl Stormi.

But just over a year after welcoming her daughter, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has definitely regained her confidence. On Tuesday, Kylie took to Instagram to share a sexy new video of herself, in which she’s seen donning a tiny, thin-striped black bra that could barely contain her ample cleavage. She paired the skimpy number with high-waist, dark denim jeans, which put her flat stomach on full display. In the clip, the makeup mogul brings her hand to her long raven locks while an Instagram filter filled the background with fire designs, which was the appropriate choice for the sultry video.

Kylie sported simple makeup, opting for some lush lashes and dark mascara, while her pouty lips remained a nude shade. She also went for some blush to help frame her pretty cheekbones, but mainly let her natural beauty shine. For an extra touch of glam, she wore long nails painted a light pink. Many of the 21-year-old’s 127 million fans rushed to the comment section, leaving words of praise such as “Beautiful” and “Killin it,” as well as lots of heart-eyed and fire emojis.

And while she appears to be pretty calm and worry-free on social media, fans of the reality TV family will know that it’s been a rough week for both Kylie ever since it emerged that her closest friend, Jordyn Woods, had allegedly hooked up with her sister Khloe’s boyfriend and baby father, NBA player player Tristan Thompson. The two were reportedly spotted getting cosy during a private party at his house, and the scandal has now engulfed the whole family.

In the aftermath, Kylie kicked Jordyn out of her guest house, Khloe terminated her Good American brand’s partnership with the plus-size model instantly, and she and older sisters Kim and Kourtney stopped following both Jordyn and Tristan on social media.

And now, the KarJenner clan is gearing up for Jordyn’s first live, in-depth interview on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook show, Red Table Talk, which airs this Friday. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, “the family was blindsided by this and Kris [Jenner] is in panic mode.”

“No one expected Jordyn to have the gall to stand up against them,” an insider revealed.