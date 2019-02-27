Ellie Goulding Shows Skin In A Cut-Out Bikini In Sultry New Photo

Ellie's striking a sultry pose in a black bikini.

Ellie Goulding is leaving little to the imagination in her latest Instagram photo. The British singer was proudly showing off her curves as she posed by the swimming pool in her swimwear in a sultry new black-and-white snap she shared with her 14 million followers on February 26.

The “Love Me Like You Do” singer showed off some skin in a cut-out black bikini as she posed with her eyes closed and her hands behind her head while soaking up the sun in an unknown location.

Ellie had her long blonde hair flowing down as she enjoyed some downtime by the pool this week, revealing her toned middle in the dark bikini which featured a fun cut-out design across the top and similar slits across the hips.

The star accessorized her bikini look with two necklaces draped around her neck as she revealed in the caption of the photo that she was getting ready to release new music to the world in the form of her latest single “Flux.” Goulding hasn’t released a new full-length album since she dropped Delirium back in 2015 which went to No. 3 on the U.S. Billboard Top 200 and the U.K. Official Album Chart.

The singer’s stunning bikini photo already has more than 213,000 likes on the social media site.

Ellie’s been pretty open about how she gets her body in such great shape in the past, revealing that yoga is one of her go-to workouts to stay so toned.

She told The Cut that she’s a big fan of the online yoga school YogaGlo, which makes it easier for her to take part in classes because she’s always traveling due to her busy job.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for NARAS

“Your heart rate is up within a couple of minutes. Once your heart rate is up, it’s natural to be in the zone,” Goulding shared of the exercise routine while speaking last year.

Ellie shared with the outlet that she takes working out very seriously and sees it as an integral part of her lifestyle.

“I don’t see working out as a luxury, I see it as something that should be integral to everyone’s everyday life,” the “Starry Eyed” singer said of the importance of keeping active.

“To work out is being respectful of your body. It’s a way of paying back and saying thank you for keeping me alive and for giving me such an amazing opportunity to live and breathe.”

She also told the site at the time that being healthy was also down to what she puts in her body. Goulding admitted that she was “trying to be a full vegan” while confessing that she’ll “never eat fish or meat again.”