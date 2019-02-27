Sofia Richie Strips Down To Her Lingerie In Sultry New Instagram Photo

Sofia Richie is on a real sexy strike lately.

For her latest Instagram snap, the model decided that less is more and stripped down to her bra and underwear as she posed next to a very famous statue. Sofia wore a thin-stripped black bra with a deep neckline that revealed her ample cleavage, as well as black bottoms and high-waist black tights, showcasing her curves and flat stomach. She completed the minimalist chic look with a pair of white mules, and sported her signature cross necklace as well as a couple of bracelets.

The 20-year-old, whose blonde locks were perfectly styled into loose curls, stood super straight with her arms resting on her sides as she gazed straight at the camera. And while she is the center of attention in the photo, she is standing next to an actual work of art — a replica of the statue of David, one of Michelangelo’s most prominent sculptures. Both Sofia and “David” stand in front of a white wall, which makes her dark and sensual outfit draw even more attention. According to her tags, the picture was shot by photographer Emma Isabella Holley, who decided to portray Sofia on film.

Earlier in the day, the Vogue beauty had shared yet another snap of herself in the same outfit, citing a quote from the 1983 film Scarface: “The eyes Chico they never lie,’ she wrote in the caption.” The iconic line was said by Al Pacino’s character Tony Montana when talking about how Michelle Pfeiffer’s Elvira liked him.

And while she may be feeling extra romantic lately, Lionel Richie’s daughter recently opened up about her relationship with Kourtney Kardashian’s ex and baby father, Scott Disick, with whom she’s been with for nearly two years now. The couple have made plenty of headlines due to the fact that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is 15 years her senior, but Sofia is adamant when it comes to keeping her private life out of the spotlight as much as possible.

“I think a lot of people think they have to prove their relationships through social media and I’m just happy being private about my relationship. t’s not like I won’t post pictures about it, but I like having my little private life,” she said in an interview with Tatler magazine.

“Whatever we do, whether it’s going to the cinema or dinner, we’ll always just end up going home and watching a movie after,” she added.