Watch Real Madrid Vs. FC Barcelona El Clasico Live Stream: Copa Del Rey Start Time, Preview, Semifinal 2nd Leg

In what could be, essentially, the Copa del Rey final, Real Madrid and FC Barcelona take a 1-1 first-leg draw into their semifinal second leg, in their second of three El Clasico matches in a four-week span.

In their second of an El Clasico trilogy over a four-week span, Real Madrid and Barcelona will need to deal with their own internal dramas as well as each other as they battle to break a 1-1 first leg deadlock, in a Copa del Rey second-leg showdown that is expected to effectively serve as the Spanish Cup final, according to Marca. But Real Madrid must cope with the discontent of their Welsh fullback Gareth Bale, while Barcelona battle a sluggish run of form which they hope they ended with a 4-2 victory over the weekend on the road against Sevilla in La Liga. The two teams will meet again on Saturday in the fourth and likely final El Clasico of the season, following Wednesday’s Cup match, which will live stream from the Spanish capital.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Real Madrid vs. FC Barcelona El Clasico Spanish Copa del Rey semifinal second-leg match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. Central European Time on Wednesday, February 27. The decisive showdown will take place at the 81,000-seat Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in the Spanish capital city of Madrid.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream gets underway at 8 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time, while in the United States, that start time will be 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, noon Pacific. Fans in China can log in to the live stream at 4 a.m. China Standard Time on Thursday, February 28.

In Real Madrid’s 2-1 La Liga win over Levante on Sunday, Bale scored the winner on a penalty for Real, but followed the goal with a petulant display in which he shooed away teammates who tried to celebrate with him, as the BBC reported. But Coach Santiago Solari acted as if there was nothing amiss with his star, who has started on the bench in six of his last eight games.

“I’m very pleased. He can celebrate the goals however he likes,” Solari shrugged after the win.

As for Barcelona, they can only hope that the 4-2 win over Sevilla has cured what ailed them over their previous five games, in which they scored only four goals, drawing four of those matches, per Soccerway.

With Valencia CF and Real Betis contesting the other Copa del Rey semifinal, most experts have a difficult time imagining that the winner of Wednesday’s El Clasico will not capture the Spanish Cup rather easily. Valencia and Betis play their second leg match on Thursday, taking a 2-2 first-leg draw into the game, per Soccerway.

Welsh star Gareth Bale of Real Madrid put on a show of disunity with his teammates in a match over the weekend. Alex Caparros / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Real Madrid vs. FC Barcelona El Clasico Copa del Rey match, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

There is, however, also a way for fans to watch the El Clasico second-leg Cup showdown stream live for free, without a cable subscription. Fans may sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package such as the Sling TV international sports package or Fubo TV. Both services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each offers a seven-day free trial. During that weeklong period, fans can watch the Los Blancos vs. Blaugrana match live stream for free.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream is set to be carried by Eleven Sports. In Spain, GOL TV will stream the Spanish Cup match. In Italy, the Real Madrid-Barcelona Copa Del Rey El Clasico will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, the DAZN sports platform will also live stream the match. And in China, PPTV Sport will carry the El Clasico live stream.

In the Middle East — and parts of Africa — BeIn Sports Arabia will stream the game. For a comprehensive list of outlets in other regions that may carry a live stream of the Real Madrid vs. FC Barcelona El Clasico Copa del Rey decisive second leg, check out the listings at LiveSoccerTV.com.

An audio-only livestream of Real Madrid vs. FC Barcelona may be heard around the world via Radio Barca.