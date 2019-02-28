‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor Explodes In Fury

The Young and the Restless spoilers show that as Nikki, Victoria, and Sharon’s trial in J.T.’s murder begins, Victor lashes out in an explosive outburst calling out Christine’s vendetta against his family.

Today, Y&R was pre-empted for Michael Cohen’s testimony to Congress, and the show will air as usual tomorrow, according to She Knows Soaps.

It’s no secret that Christine (Lauralee Bell) has worked to bring down the Newman family for years. Every time they’ve committed a crime, Christine fails to send them to prison to fully pay for their sins. In fact, she and Paul (Doug Davidson) brought J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) back to Genoa City to investigate Victor (Eric Braeden). Now Christine has Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) along with Phyllis’ (Gina Tognoni) testimony, and she thinks this is finally her chance to bring the family down.

The trial begins, and Christine starts to make her case against Nikki, Victoria, and Sharon (Sharon Case) in her opening statement. Victor is there, and Christine tells the jury that she will prove that the women murdered J.T. and buried his body in Chancellor Park, and that nobody deserves that type of treatment, even J.T.

She Knows Soaps revealed that Victor stands up and interrupts Christine while she begins to make her case. In his outburst, Victor insists that Christine is misrepresenting the facts of the case. Then, Victor reveals that Christine has a long-time vendetta against his family. The judge acts quickly to get Victor out of the courtroom.

The legal dream team of Genoa City. ✨ Who would want these two on their side in court? ???? #YR pic.twitter.com/CCscpMuFq0 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 26, 2019

After Victor leaves, Christine uses Victor’s outburst to make a point. She lets the jury know that the Newman family is not above the law. They should not get away with murder. Although Victor left, the jury still heard what he said, and it remains to be seen whether they believe Christine’s case over Victor’s allegations that she’s out to get the Newmans.

When Brittany (Lauren Woodland) and Michael (Christian LeBlanc) make their cases, they remind the jury that J.T.’s body hasn’t been found and call into question whether or not J.T. died in the first place. Although Christine has Phyllis’ testimony, without a body, her case is going to be much tougher to prove. Plus, with recent spoilers showing J.T. back on the Y&R set, there’s a good chance that he didn’t die, which will make the charges moot. Of course, there still might be some crimes to prosecute even if the Fab Four didn’t manage to kill J.T.