Kelly Ripa Shares ‘Favorite Backstage Moments’ From Oscars On Instagram

Daytime television host Kelly Ripa walked the Academy Awards red carpet on Sunday, February 24, with her gorgeous husband, Riverdale star Mark Consuelos. The blonde beauty looked stunning in a gray ball gown featuring black flowers that was designed by Christian Siriano.

However, once the couple got inside the Dolby Theatre, the 48-year-old had to say goodbye to her dashing hubby of 22 years… and go to work.

For the last couple of years, Ripa has interviewed presenters and winners backstage during the Oscars for a segment to be broadcast the morning after the big event on a special edition of her show, Live with Kelly and Ryan, that gets filmed live at the very same venue that the awards ceremony was held at.

On Tuesday, February 26, she shared some of her “favorite backstage moments” in an Instagram slideshow featuring 10 photographs that were taken by Live’s executive producer, Michael Gelman.

The first picture features Ripa, who is now wearing a peach and gold strapless dress, with Oscar-winner Regina King, who scored the very first Academy Award handed out on Sunday night, Actress in a Supporting Role, for her performance in If Beale Street Could Talk. The two ladies are smiling at the camera, while King holds on tightly to her brand-new trophy.

Snapshot number two has 6-foot-5-inch Tyler Perry leaning down to give 5-foot-2-inch Ripa a warm hug, and the third photo captured the perky morning show host and If Beale Street Could Talk actor Diego Luna in the midst of an animated conversation.

The following image features Ripa chatting with Can You Ever Forgive Me? actress Melissa McCarthy and Atlanta star Brian Tyree Henry in the outlandish outfits they donned to present the Costume Design award.

The fifth photograph features the All My Children alum talking to music mogul Pharrell Williams and Crazy Rich Asians actress Michelle Yeoh, who presented an award together.

In the next shot, it appears that Ripa is saying something funny to someone not in the photo, as she and Samuel L. Jackson are both looking to their left and the Glass star is laughing.

Ripa gets another hug from a tall man in picture number seven, Green Book star Mahershala Ali, who won the Actor in a Supporting Role Academy Award.

The last three images contain Ripa gabbing with more Hollywood stars: Black Panther actor Michael B. Jordan, The Hate U Give actress Amandla Stenberg, and Bohemian Rhapsody’s Rami Malek, who had the Oscar he won for Actor in a Leading Role in his hands.

More than 34,000 of Ripa’s fans have already liked her celeb-filled Instagram post.

To attend the Academy Awards, Ripa and Consuelos had to miss their son Joaquin’s 16th birthday, but posted loving tributes to him on social media, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.